The Mecklenburg All-Stars are quickly becoming a dynasty in Dixie Boys Majors baseball in our part of the country as they captured their fourth straight Virginia state championship with a 9-1 win over Halifax in South Hill last Tuesday night.
The win earns Mecklenburg a bid to the Dixie Boys Majors World Series. The local team will take on Southland, Louisiana at 10 a.m. on July 24 at the Sterlington Sports Complex in Sterlington, Louisiana.
The local team was simply dominant in the state tournament outscoring their opponents 37-1 and only allowing three hits over four games. The talented Mecklenburg pitching staff threw three shutouts and two no-hitters.
“The pitching was outstanding,” said Mecklenburg Coach Matt Shearin.
The bats were also very good in all four games including the title game as Mecklenburg rapped out 11 hits in the victory.
Former Park View standout Jarret Hamby had a big day for Mecklenburg, hitting the only homerun of the tournament, a 2-run shot over the centerfield fence in the fourth inning. He finished 2 for 4 with 4 RBI and two runs scored in the title game.
Justin Clary also had a big tournament for Mecklenburg and went 2 for 3 in the championship game with a RBI and a run scored. Michael Holtzman continued his strong play for the local team going 2 for 4 with two runs scored while Parker Farrington went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and scored two runs.
Keyon Green also had a hit and scored a run for Mecklenburg while Thomas Lee and Christian Allen added hits in the contest and Josh Hite scored a run.
Mecklenburg starter Drew Fletcher earned the win, tossing six innings and allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out 13 and walking only two. Josh Epernback pitched the final inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Mecklenburg has high hopes entering World Series play with their stellar pitching staff after going 0-2 last summer.
