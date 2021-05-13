FIRST COLLEGE WIN

Former Park View HS standout Justyn Hudson earned his first collegiate win on Sunday afternoon in Concord University’s 10-9 win over Glenville State. The freshman came in with two outs in the sixth and got the final out and retired the side in order in the seventh. The victory earned Concord a date in the MEC tournament which begins on Thursday.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Business Spotlight: Virginia Homes of Boydton
- Kenston Forest crowns Homecomng King and Queen
- Citizens flood Council meeting with Colonial support and concerns
- 2021 Taste of Brunswick Festival approved; Volunteers needed to plan the festival
- "We feel like we're under a microscope!"; SHVFD members address issues with the Town Manager, Council, and Former Chief
- 34 indicted by Mecklenburg Grand Jury
- Rotary celebrates flag project success
- Remembering Moms; Mother’s Day Ceremony held in Crestview
- Supervisors hear plea to exempt logging equipment from taxes
- On My Mind: Medina Spirit, is he a winner or just a “loser”
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.