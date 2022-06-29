Keldon Johnson exploded onto the local scene in his freshman season at Park View High School by breaking a Virginia High School League record that had stood since 1952 when he averaged 26.8 points per game to break the all-time 9th grade scoring record.
He has been exceeding expectations ever since, leading the Dragons to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament at a sophomore, signing with the University of Kentucky following his senior year at Oak Hill Academy, becoming a first-round draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs and then becoming an NBA starter in only his second year in the league.
When you look at the top male athletes to ever play at Park View High School, Johnson’s name is at the top of that list.
Johnson recently completed his third year in the NBA, starting 75 games for the San Antonio this past season while averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while playing an average of 31.9 minutes per game.
Johnson shot 46.6% from the field during the 2021-22 season while shooting 39.8% from the 3-point line and 75.6% from the charity stripe.
He became the second youngest Spurs star to score 2,000 career points behind only Tony Parker.
PV Playing Days
Johnson led the Dragons to a 13-10 record in his freshman season in 2014-15 when he broke the VHSL freshman scoring record and was named the Tri-Rivers District and Colonial Conference 25 player of the year.
He scored 18 points in his high-school debut against Hopewell HS and scored 40 in his second contest against Armstrong HS. He scored 40 again a few days later in a win over Bluestone HS.
After a big summer on the AAU circuit, Johnson sustained a broken bone in his ankle in the final seconds of Park View’s final fall league game in late October but was able to return to the court in January, helping lead the Dragons to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.
The Dragons punched their state playoff bid with an 80-74 win over Phoebus HS as Johnson had a double-double with 31 points and hit 13 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Park View captured the Tri-Rivers District tournament title for the first time since 2002 that season and also won the Colonial Rivers Conference title on their way to an 18-8 season.
Johnson was named the Colonial Rivers Conference player of the year and earned All-Region and Class 3 first team state honors.
Johnson had another big summer on the AAU circuit following his sophomore year and was named the MVP of the NBPA Top100 Camp prior to the start of his junior year.
Johnson transferred from Park View to Huntington Prep (WVA) for his junior season and then played his senior campaign at Oak Hill Academy.
Signing with Kentucky
Johnson had offers from a multitude of top college programs including Kansas, Virginia, Indiana and Louisville before narrowing his short list to Florida, Maryland, North Carolina State, Texas and Kentucky.
Johnson, a 6-6, 225 lb. guard, was listed as the No. 7 player in ESPN’s Top 100 for the Class of 2018.
He had a huge summer on the NIKE circuit with Boo Williams averaging 20.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game following his junior year before playing his senior season at Oak Hill Academy where he was named the Virginia Gatorade High School Player of the Year and was selected to the McDonald’s All-American game and the Jordan Brand Classic Game.
After weighing his many options, Johnson signed with Kentucky and Coach John Calapari.
One and Done
Johnson played one year at the University of Kentucky and averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 46.1 from the field, 38.1% from the 3-point line and 70.3% from the charity stripe.
He was named to the 2019 Basketball Times All-Freshman first team, All-Southeastern College second team, SEC All-Freshman team and was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Year.
Going into the draft, Johnson was pegged as a likely Top 15 pick but fell to the end of the first round where he was picked at No. 29 by the San Antonio Spurs and legendary coach Greg Popovich.
The Spurs, one of the most-respected programs in the NBA and a franchise known for finding overlooked gems late in the first round, legitimatized just how talented Johnson was by selecting him.
“San Antonio is about a culture, about good kids who will compete and fight and be coached,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said after the draft. “By them taking him, it confirms who he is.”
First Two NBA Seasons
After a good showing in the NBA Summer League, Johnson was assigned to the Austin Spurs where he played in 31 games and averaged 20.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while playing 30.1 minutes per contest. Johnson shot 53.2% from the field and 75.7% from the charity stripe.
Johnson was called up to the San Antonio Spurs and made his NBA debut on November 12, 2019, playing two minutes in a 115-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds for San Antonio while averaging 17.7 minutes in 17 games with one start.
His work ethic, enthusiasm and hustle however were something the Spurs highly valued and it translated into a starting role the following season.
Johnson played in 69 games in The Bubble in 2020-21, starting in 67 games while averaging 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 28.5 minutes per game. He shot 47.9% from the field, 33.1% from the 3-point line and 74% from the charity stripe.
Team USA
Johnson was named to the 2020 USA Select Team to help prepare Team USA for the upcoming Olympics early last summer. After a fantastic showing in several exhibition games and with several players unable to travel to China, Johnson and Denver center JaVale McGee were named to the Team USA roster to take the place of the injured Kevin Love and Bradley Beal, who was unable to travel due to health and safety protocols.
Johnson played in four of the six games in China as USA went 5-1 and captured its fourth straight gold medal.
He was the sixth player selected to be on a U.S. Olympic roster at aged 21 or under since NBA players were allowed to compete in 1992 joining Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Emeka Okafor and Amare Stoudamire.
What’s Next
Johnson finished this past season as the second leading scorer on the Spurs behind Dejounte Murray, who earned his first All-Star appearance.
NBA fans in San Antonio are hoping Johnson will take the next step and be a potential All-Star this coming season.
There are lots of reasons to be optimistic as Johnson, a fantastic scorer and finisher at the rim, improved his shooting from deep this past season and led the team in 3’s hitting 159 for 399 from long range.
One thing that stands out about Johnson ever since he was a 14-year-old playing at Park View in his freshman season is that he always takes advantage of every opportunity and that has continued throughout his career.
He again showed that after the break this past season when he posted averages of 20.8 points, 6.5 assists and 2.9 assists per game to help the Spurs qualify for the play-in game.
“Big Body” as he is known in San Antonio continues to improve and hone his craft and local basketball followers know the sky is the limit for this former Dragon and young NBA star.
