Monday Night Roundup; Tough Return from Spring Break

It was a tough return from Spring Break for several Park View High School teams on Monday afternoon.
The Park View JV softball team was the bright spot on the day as they struck early and often at the plate and picked up an 11-1 win over Windsor HS in South Hill. The victory improved them to 4-2 overall and 4-0 in the district.
The Park View varsity softball team fell 9-0 at Windsor HS in a Tri-Rivers District contest.
A single by Jordyn Jackson in the first inning accounted for the Lady Dragons’ only hit on the day. Park View loaded the bases in the first inning when Ashlyn Lewis and Alex Love both walked following Jackson’s single but E. Fowler, the Windsor pitcher, got an infield flyout to get out of the jam.
Fowler struck out eight and only allowed the one hit while scattering six walks. Love took the loss for Park View in the circle allowing six earned runs while striking out five and walking four.
The loss dropped the Lady Dragons to 5-5 overall and 4-1 in the district.
The Park View varsity baseball team rallied in the top of the seventh before falling 7-5 at Windsor HS on Monday. The loss dropped the Dragons to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the district.
The Park View JV baseball team meanwhile dropped from the unbeaten ranks after falling 10-0 to visiting Windsor in South Hill on Monday to fall to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the district.
The Baby Dukes struck for three runs in the first inning, two in the third, and five in the fifth.
The Baby Dragons loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth when Jayce Parrish and Xander Pulley reached on back to back singles and Maddox Sasser walked. The Windsor pitcher got out of the jam by turning a ground ball into a double play to seal the shutout victory.
