Senior Athlete Profiles: Shakiah Chavis

Sport(s): Basketball, Softball
Age: 17
Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite TV Show: 9-1-1
Favorite Music Artist: Rod Wave
Favorite Sports Memory: Going undefeated for two years in Middle School and winning a championship all 3 years and having an undefeated season on JV my first year of high school
What Will You Miss the Most This Season: The games, practices, and fun times with my girls on and off the floor.
Plans after Graduation: To join the US Military and begin a career in Information Technology.
