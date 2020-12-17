Senior Athlete Profiles: Shakiah Chavis

Sport(s): Basketball, Softball 

Age: 17

Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo 

Favorite TV Show: 9-1-1 

Favorite Music Artist: Rod Wave 

Favorite Sports Memory:  Going undefeated for two years in Middle School and winning a championship all 3 years and having an undefeated season on JV my first year of high school 

What Will You Miss the Most This Season: The games, practices, and fun times with my girls on and off the floor.

Plans after Graduation: To join the US Military and begin a career in Information Technology.