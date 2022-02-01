Herring Excited About Cross-Country

Michael Herring, who was recently named as the new Mecklenburg County High School head cross-country head coach, said he is looking forward to the new season at the consolidated school.
“As a former student-athlete of Bluestone, I recall conversations with friends from Park View and Bluestone, fantasizing about our potential as one big team,” he said. “Well, fantasy has become a reality, and I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.”
Herring said building a solid foundation will be important as the new team comes together.
“As with any new program, building a strong foundation and setting a strong, competitive tone from the start is key,” he said. “With the increased student body and new facility, expectations are certainly high. Not to mention, these factors also mean we will be facing greater competitors. I say, bring it to the Phoenix! With consistency and determination, competition will always bring improvement.”
Herring said he hopes to expand the program to possibly include a junior varsity team.
“All in all, I'm excited for all aspects of the Mecklenburg County High School - academics and athletics,” he said. “And with the middle school on the same campus, I hope to recruit a JV team.”
Herring said with everyone from both ends of the county working together, the school will be able to meet the new challenges.
“I anticipate that there will be challenges but nothing we can't handle with support from our community,” he said. “We need to come together and encourage/promote school pride and involvement now more than ever.”
Herring said students who want to build endurance for other sports should also take a look at cross-country.
“If anyone knows a future MCHS student interested in running or wants more endurance and speed on the court or field, send them my way,” he said.
