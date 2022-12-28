The Brunswick High School boys’ basketball team rebounded from two losses in the Springer Holiday Tournament to top J. R. Tucker HS 56-36 in the seventh-place game on Wednesday morning.
Brunswick fell to the host 5A Highland-Springs team 65-54 in the first day of action and dropped a 67-50 decision to 5A Midlothian HS on the second day.
The win over 5A J. R Tucker improved the Bulldogs to 7-3 on the season while the Tigers fell to 0-11.
“Three 5A schools in three days,” Brunswick coach Charreko Walker said. “We left our mark (in the tournament) with our toughness. A 7-3 record is not a bad way to start the season. I am proud of how these kids have been playing.”
The Bulldogs got off to a 19-1 run in the opening quarter against the Tigers behind 10 points from Jamarkell Mays and eight from Jamari Anderson.
Jamarjae Bonner scored five in the second quarter while Mays added four as Brunswick outscored Tucker 15-8 to take a commanding 34-9 lead to the halftime break on the way to the easy victory.
Mays led the Bulldogs with 16 points in the game while Noah Sadler and Anderson added 10 points apiece.
Jayden Bland led Tucker with 12 points.
Brunswick………19 15 13 9 - 56
JR Tucker…….….1 8 8 19 – 36
Brunswick – Bonner 5, Sadler 10, Jones 2, Green 6, Mays 16, Pearson 6, Harrison 1.
JR Tucker – Lee 1, Williams 6, Bland 12, Blue 8, Miller 3, Ballow 4, James 2.
Springers, 65-54
Brunswick went toe-to-toe with the defending VHSL Class 5 champions, Highland Springs, in the opener of the Springers Holiday tournament last Monday evening, falling by a 65-54 score.
Brunswick got out to a 12-10 lead in the opening quarter behind five points from Mays and a trey by Sadler.
James Vaughan III heated up for the Springers in the second quarter, dropping 13 points as the home squad outscored Brunswick 26-12 to take a 36-24 lead to the halftime break.
The Springers outscored the Bulldogs 17-13 in the third quarter.
Brunswick rallied in the final quarter and closed the gap to 53-51 but the Springers hit 8 of 12 from the charity line down the stretch to seal the victory.
Danzelle Coles led Highland-Springs with 23 points while Vaughan added 19. Mays led all scorers with 29 points for Brunswick.
Highland Springs…..10 26 17 12 – 65
Brunswick………….12 12 13 17 – 54
Highland Springs – Birchette 5, Walker 1, Vaughan 19, Coles 23, Thompson 3, Brooks 3, Langley 2, Jackson 7, Alexander 2.
Brunswick – Bonner 3, Sadler 4, Pearson 7, Green 4, Mays 29, Anderson 7.
