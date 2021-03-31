Dr D Sports: Green Traded to Bulls

Former Brunswick High School standout Javonte Green, a second-year player with the Boston Celtics, was part of a deal at the NBA trade deadline that sent him to the Chicago Bulls along with center Daniel Theis.
In return, the Celtics received Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet. Jeff Teague was traded to the Orlando Magic to complete the three-team deal that sent Evan Fournier to Boston.
The speculation among some Chicago media members is that Green could challenge for backup minutes behind All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine.
Green, a fan favorite in Boston due to his tough defense and highlight dunks, averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while playing just over 13 minutes per game for the Celtics this season.
The Bulls, hoping to make a big push for a playoff spot, also acquired All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu from the Magic at the trade deadline.
Back At It
It was good to see several of the Park View High School spring sports teams back on the field last week conditioning and getting ready for the official start of practice on April 12.
First-year Park View baseball head coach Matt Shearin had about 11 varsity players out for voluntary conditioning and a good number of players out for the junior varsity team.
First-year Park View boys soccer head coach Pepe Pacheco had about 15 players at conditioning on Thursday afternoon although a few players were missing.
Both teams have some good athletes and should be fun to watch this year.
Park View athletic director Michael Barmoy has been busy working on scheduling for the shortened regular season.
Softball and baseball teams can play up to 12 regular season games while soccer teams can compete in 10 matches.
Virginia Governor Northam has increased the number of spectators allowed at outside events so that will not be an issue for those who want to catch a game.
Several schools in the Tri-Rivers District have yet to say if they will participate in the spring season. Park View, Southampton, Windsor and Franklin are planning to play but Greensville, Brunswick, Sussex-Central and Surry had not announced as of last week.
Districts need at least one more than half of the teams to play in order to recognize district champions or have a district tournament. In the Tri-Rivers District, that would be a minimum of five teams.
“I think we are going to be fine,” Barmoy said of game scheduling. “We have gotten permission to reach out to North Carolina schools if we need games to fill out a schedule.”
Boyd Had Good Season for N. C. State
Former Appomattox Regional Governor’s School girls’ basketball star Jada Boyd played extremely well down the stretch for North Carolina State this season. The No. 1 seeded Lady Wolfpack won their first two games in the NCAA Tournament before falling 73-70 to Indiana in a Sweet 16 contest on Saturday night.
N. C. State won the ACC tournament championship and then topped North Carolina A&T and South Florida in the first two rounds of the NCAA tourney.
Boyd scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the win over South Florida while she scored 18 points with added five rebounds in the opening round tournament game.
Boyd scored 18 points with two rebounds in the tournament loss to Indiana on Saturday.
Boyd, a sophomore, averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game during the regular season for the Lady Wolfpack this season.
