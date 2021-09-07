Lady Dragons fall to Halifax

The Park View High School varsity volleyball team could never finds its groove last Monday night, falling 3-0 at home to Halifax in a non-district contest.
“The girls had trouble getting into a rhythm,” said Lady Dragons coach Emma Jones.
The Lady Comets captured the three games by the scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-18.
Kaylee Coker led Park View with four kills and three aces while Deaona Watkins recorded three kills and two aces and Tori Powell and Paige Springer added one ace apiece.
The loss dropped the Lady Dragons to 1-2 on the season.
The Park View JV’s meanwhile topped Halifax by a 2-1 score. The Baby Comets won the first game 26-24 but Park View took the next two 25-17 and 16-14 to earn the victory.
“The girls pulled together and won with hustle and heart,” said Coach Jones.
Grace Walsh led the Park View JV’s with six aces while Kayleigh Gill recorded four aces. Meredith Graham tallied two aces and a kill while Kaylin Alexander and Abby Crowder added one ace apiece.
Park View was scheduled to play host to Surry HS on Tuesday night and travel to Appomattox Regional Governor’s School on Thursday.
