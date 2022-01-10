(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 70 in the series.)
The love of athletics and the desire to help young people is something that has always run deep in the Jordan family.
Longtime local coach Bill Jordan grew up with a dad, Joe Jordan, who absolutely loved sports and served as a volunteer coach for many South Hill youth.
“He was the reason we loved sports,” Bill Jordan said. “Whoever he pulled for, my brother and I pulled for the other team. He coached me in (Dixie Youth) Minor league one year. He put me behind the plate but I couldn’t catch; at least the backstop was there to stop it.”
Bill Jordan attended Park View High School for three years before transferring and graduating from Mecklenburg Academy in 1979.
As a Dragon, Jordan played baseball, basketball, football and even ran track one season.
“The coach for baseball ran us so much, I ran track one year to protest,” he said with a laugh.
Jordan said while he was a decent athlete, he was not a standout.
“I had potential,” he said, “but I was undisciplined. I was probably more trouble than I was worth.”
In football, Jordan played tight end and also some quarterback for Coach Randy Richardson.
Jordan was a pitcher and outfielder for the Dragons’ baseball team and began his high-school career playing for Coach Eddie Crowder.
“We sure missed him when he left,” Jordan said.
In basketball, Jordan split time with Danny Wilson at point guard playing for Coach Jim Martin.
“We didn’t have any height,” said Jordan. “Danny Little could dunk but we just didn’t have the size. Back then, Bluestone, Brunswick, Nottoway and Greensville were all good.”
Following high-school graduation, Jordan went to Randolph-Macon College and graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Math.
After returning home, he started coaching rec ball with Coach CW Gee and Coach Michael Greene told him he should go back to college to get certified to teach so he could come back and coach at the high-school level.
Jordan began his teaching/coaching career at Brunswick HS in 1994 where he served as JV head football coach and assistant baseball coach under Tuffy Leemon.
“My only job was to make sure he didn’t get thrown out of the games,” Jordan said with a laugh. “I figured that would be pretty easy.”
Jordan said he learned a lot under Coach Leemon.
“Tuffy knew how to coach a game” he said.
Jordan also earned his first stint as head coach for the Brunswick HS varsity football team for two years while there.
“We didn’t do a lot,” Jordan said. “We did beat Greensville one time when they came in undefeated. I had read a book by Buddy Ryan and we put the Bear 46 defense on them.”
Jordan came to Park View HS in 1997 as a teacher/coach and served as an assistant football coach under Wade Crutchfield and also coached the softball team for three years.
“I left Park View and went to Weldon as a head football coach but that was a mess,” he said.
After another stint at Brunswick and seven years at Colonial Heights HS, Jordan returned to
Park View for two years as the head varsity baseball coach where he had a chance to coach his son, Jared Jordan.
The Dragons won the Tri-Rivers District title in 2014 with an 11-1 mark in district play.
“Jared loved to play just as many of those players did,” Jordan said. “Christian Mosier, JW Murray Brett Cliborne; they all liked to play. They were a really good team and I thought we might have a chance to win the state the next year but we lost to Southampton in the conference tournament. The Dragons shared a Tri-Rivers District title with Windsor in 2015 after both teams finished with 11-3 district marks.
Jordan said he has always enjoyed working with young people and that is why he decided to get into coaching.
“I like the kids,” he said. “If you treat them fairly and make it fun, they will stick with you. I didn’t like people hollering at me when I was young and kids today don’t like it either. I always want to win but what can we do to get better is even more important.”
Jordan came out of retirement several years ago and has been teaching Math and coaching at Park View Middle School.
He has assisted Bruce Cliborne with the Park View Middle School football team for the past few years and is serving as head coach of the boys’ basketball team this season.
Jordan was also a very successful South Hill Dixie Youth baseball coach in the early 90’s and has also served as an announcer at Dragons’ football games.
Jared Jordan Had Good PV Career
Bill Jordan’s son, Jared Jordan (Class of 2015), was a four-year varsity player and two-time All-District performer for the Dragons baseball team.
The younger Jordan was a pitcher who also played third base, first baseball and outfield.
He also played golf for three years at Park View and basketball for two years.
“My freshman year we made it to the playoffs and lost to Grafton,” he said. “We didn’t play as well my sophomore year and Coach Greene left after that season to go to Brunswick Academy.”
Jared had the opportunity to play for his Dad his final two seasons.
“Our junior year was a lot of fun,” Jared said. “Cody Reed was our only senior and we had a really good year. We were leading Poquoson 2-0 in the fourth inning in the playoffs when it started raining and the game was called. We needed only two outs and the game would have been official but we had to come back the next day to finish it and ended up losing 5-3. Poquoson ended up going to the state title game,” he said.
Jared said he enjoyed playing for his father.
“Being the coach’s son can be a burden,” he said, “but the other kids liked my Dad. I felt more confident playing for him and I knew what to expect. I don’t know if another coach could have pushed me the way he did.”
Jordan had a super year at the plate and on the mound and batted .562 in his junior year just missing out on the conference player of the year award which was won by Clemson signee Chase Pender who’s batting average was a few points higher.
Jordan had another good season in his senior year and went to Eastern Mennonite University to play baseball.
“It was a small college and my classes went well,” he said. “I was able to graduate in two years with my Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology.”
Jordan was a two-year letterman at EMU and batted .296 for his career.
He decided to go to VCU following graduation and pursue another Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
“It was a family tradition to go to VCU,” he said. “I was hoping to play there but the opportunity never worked out.”
Jordan had some outstanding summers playing with other college baseball players in the Piedmont Summer League in Richmond and Tidewater Summer League in Virginia Beach.
He was named to the All-Piedmont team in 2017 as his team won the championship.
Jordan was also selected to the 2018 All-Star game in the Tidewater Summer League and his team won the championship in 2019. His batting average over three summers playing in the collegiate leagues was .324.
When the COVID pandemic hit, Jordan could not find a job he wanted in the Mechanical Engineering field and he got a tip from his Dad that Park View Middle School had an opening for a teaching position.
Jordan was hired to teach seventh grade Math for Special Education last year and he served as an assistant baseball coach.
This spring Jordan will take over as head coach of the PVM baseball team.
“I have six or seven players returning,” he said, “I think it will be fun. I hope my players can learn something different than what they have learned so far. They need to learn to hit to all fields and play the game the right way. I am hoping to share what I have learned so they will be ready for high-school.”
Jordan said he plans to return to a career in the Mechanical Engineering field in the future, but for now is happy with where he is.
“It’s been a journey,” he said, “but I am enjoying it. I would do it all over again.”
Jared is the son of Bill and Lisa Jordan of South Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.