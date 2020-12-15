(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes, teams and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 38 in the series.)
Danny Watkins played basketball for Park View High School the same way he coaches: with heart, drive and determination.
Watkins, the current coach of the Dragons varsity boys’ basketball team, helped lead Park View to a regional semifinal game as a player during his senior season in 1991.
“We had quite a few seniors that year,” he said. “I thoroughly enjoyed playing with that group. I still talk to many of those guys today.”
The Dragons clinched a share of the Southside District regular season title that season with Matoaca HS as Watkins and standout guard Jose Hite both scored 19 points apiece to lead Park View to a 87-72 win over Bluestone HS in the regular season finale.
Park View fell 52-48 to the Warriors in the district tournament championship game as Chris White scored 18 and Harold Deane, Jr., added 17 to lead Matoaca. Hite led the Dragons with 14 points while Watkins added 11. All four players were named to the Southside District first team.
The Dragons topped Nansemond River 62-61 in a regional quarterfinal game behind 22 points from Hite including the game winning free-throws with 28 second remaining and then saw their season come to an end a game short of the state tournament after falling 66-63 to Southampton HS in a regional semifinal contest.
The Indians, champions of the Bay Rivers District, ended the game on an 11-3 run over the last 3:07 to claim the victory.
Watkins received interest from a number of schools including Elizabeth City State, Saint Paul’s, Virginia State and Virginia Union.
Hite signed with Virginia State and Watkins joined him the following semester.
Watkins transferred to Saint Paul’s College after one semester where he played for Coach Buck Joyner for 3 ½ years and earned his Bachelor’s Degree.
He said the game he remembers the most was a contest against ECSU when he scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
“We also played several games on television,” he added.
Looking back on his high-school career, he said that many of the lessons he learned playing for Coach C. W. Gee are still important to him today.
“Certain things you carry with you for life,” he said. “I am still teaching the kids some of the same things, just with a new generation.”
He said players were expected to wear a nice shirt and tie to school on games days when he played at Park View.
“I started out doing the same thing,” he said with a laugh. “The older I’ve gotten, I have become a little more flexible and will let them wear their sweat suits.”
Watkins said the big lessons he learned as a player are still the big lessons now.
“Be on time, work hard every day and share the ball,” he said. “Those were things (Coach Gee) pushed hard in his program.”
He added with a laugh, “And no one ran you any harder than Coach Gee.”
The discipline and work ethic he developed in the system helped Watkins succeed at the college level.
Following his graduation from Saint Paul’s, Watkins began his career in Education at Warren County (NC) Middle School.
His official coaching career began the next season when he took over the middle school team there.
His unofficial coaching career actually started as a high-school student.
His sister was playing on the Park View girls’ basketball team for Coach Phyllis E. Williams and Coach Trudy Gentry and Watkins was invited to serve as a manager on the team.
“Coach Williams and Coach Gentry were a big influence on me going to college,” he said. “I worked as a manager and during my junior and senior year, they let me help coach the team. (Coach Williams) let me stand and coach in the games. She was a great mentor.”
Watkins coached at Warren County Middle School for five years.
Following a serious car accident and recovery, Watkins began coaching at Park View Middle School and helped lead the Cougars to three conference championships.
He said he really enjoyed his time working with the program.
“What you teach them is what they know,” he said of working with Middle School age kids. “I really loved coaching the younger kids. I always took pride that every kid that played for me, ended up making the high-school JV team the following year.”
Watkins took over the Park View varsity program in the 2017-18 season and found immediate success as the Dragons went 21-4 and claimed the Tri-Rivers District title, topping Surry HS 60-56 in overtime in the tournament title game. He was named the district’s Coach of the Year.
Watkins has a 55-21 record over his first three seasons as the Dragons have advanced to the district tournament title game twice and advanced to the regionals all three years.
Park View went 17-9 last season, falling in the regional quarterfinals.
“I was looking forward to this year to see how far we could go,” he said.
Unfortunately the winter season was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It hurts my heart to know that the kids have worked so hard to make it to their senior year but will not get to play,” he said. “While safety is first and foremost, my heart goes out to them.”
Seniors that would have suited up for the Dragons this year include All-District first team performer Josh Boyd and Adam Crabel, Eli Fadool and Luke Richey.
“I think two of them could certainly play at the next level,” he said.
Watkins said returning to coach at the high-school he played for means a great deal to him.
“I am thankful,” he said. “I get joy from helping young people. You have a chance to influence them the way others have influenced you.”
Watkins lives in South Hill with his wife Anita and daughter Deaona who is a junior standout for the Lady Dragons in volleyball and basketball.
