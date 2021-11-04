Dr. D Sports: A Ton of Flags

I have attended some crazy high-school football games in my 32 years of covering local sports but Park View’s contest at Surry HS on Thursday night certainly goes in the books as one of the ‘most flagged’ contests I have witnessed.
In a game that featured some outstanding offense by both teams, it was the 7-man officiating crew that literally stole the show. Penalty flags flew on the second play from scrimmage and did not stop for the majority of the night as the two teams were flagged a total of 35 times with visiting Park View absorbing the lion’s share after being called for 26 infractions for a whopping 195 yards.
The two teams were virtually even in total offense on the night but the large number of penalties in the game certainly affected the flow of the contest which I thought hindered Park View.
The Dragons suited up only 18 players for the game and those young men are to be commended for their valiant effort in a tough road contest.
Park View’s Tomar Logan made two sensational catches in the game and rushed for 210 yards while scoring three touchdowns.
The Dragons are scheduled to play host to Windsor HS on Friday night for the final football game in school history.
Windsor has struggled on the gridiron this season and will come in with a 0-7 record.
Park View owns a 7-0 record against the Dukes since joining the district. The Dragons topped Windsor 55-12 in their most recent meeting in 2019.
The Brunswick Bulldogs meanwhile have two games scheduled this week and played at Franklin on Tuesday night. Brunswick will play its regular season finale in the Ole’ Wooden Bucket game against archrival Greensville HS on Friday night in Emporia.
The Eagles lead the district with a perfect 5-0 mark as the Bulldogs and Eagles are both in the mix to earn a 2A playoff berth.
Bluestone HS is also scheduled to play its final football game in school history on Friday when the Barons travel to play at undefeated Nottoway HS.
The young Barons have struggled this season and will bring a 0-8 record into the matchup.
Recent High School Football Results
Surry64Park View42
Sussex-Central26Brunswick22
Nottoway63Randolph-Henry 0
Greensville58Franklin20
Kenston Forest26BS Huguenot16
Southampton Academy72Brunswick Academy39
Amelia58Prince Edward 8
Bassett61Halifax14
Tri-Rivers District Standings
Greensville5-06-2
Sussex-Central3-05-1
Surry4-25-4
Southampton2-23-3
Franklin2-32-7
Brunswick1-23-2
Park View0-31-5
Windsor0-40-7
