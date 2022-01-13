Dr. D Sports: Omicron Is an Issue

It was mainly a no-go for many of our local high-school basketball teams last week due to wintry weather early in the week and the uptick in the number of local cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant later in the week.
Park View High School postponed all three of its scheduled games last week after the school went virtual to try and cut down on the surge of new COVID-19 cases.
The hope at the end of last week was that Park View would return to school on Monday and resume practice in preparation for Wednesday nights’ home game against Sussex-Central.
Park View’s contest scheduled against Southampton HS on Monday was also postponed.
The Dragons were not the only team that had to postpone games last week. Brunswick was able to play at Sussex-Central last Wednesday night but the game against Southampton on Friday was postponed as well as the boy’s game on Saturday against George Wythe at Petersburg HS.
A number of other teams in the Tri-Rivers District also had to postpone or cancel games due to COVID-19 related issues.
A lot of these contests will be difficult to reschedule moving forward as many teams already have three games a week scheduled for the remainder of the regular season and it is really tough on a high school student-athlete to play more than that in a week.
I understand there has also been talk across the state of some school’s possibly going virtual for several weeks to help cut down on the COVID surge which of course would halt extracurricular activities including athletics during that time.
So, while things were looking better for high-school athletics just a few weeks ago, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is quickly putting things in doubt once again.
Stay tuned to The South Hill Enterprise Facebook page for updates on this constantly changing situation.
