The Park View High School varsity softball team earned a season-sweep over Southampton HS with a 17-8 win at home on Thursday afternoon.
The victory coupled with a 22-1 shellacking of Surry HS earlier in the week improved the Lady Dragons to 5-4 overall and a perfect 4-0 in the Tri-Rivers District.
Park View was cruising along with a 7-0 lead against Southampton going into the fifth inning when the visitors struck for seven runs to knot the score.
The Lady Dragons did not panic and answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning and then exploded for nine runs in the sixth to put the victory on ice.
Park View outhit Southampton 18-6 in the game but committed six errors on the day, with four coming in the fifth inning.
Paige Springer had a big day at the plate for the Lady Dragons going 4 for 5 with 2 RBI and two runs scored while Jordyn Jackson went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI and two runs scored and Kaylee Coker went 3 for 5 with three runs scored.
Carrington Sasser went 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored while Ashlyn Lewis, Jordyn Maclin and Abby Clary all added a hit and 2 RBI on the day.
Tori Powell and Alex Love recorded a hit and an RBI in the game while Avery Evans added a hit and Danasia Sturdivant drove in a run.
Love earned the complete game win on the mound for Park View, allowing six hits and two earned runs with one strikeout and three walks.
PV, 22-1
The Lady Dragons smacked Surry HS 22-1 in a district contest on the road last Monday night.
Park View took advantage of 14 hits and 10 Surry errors to cruise to a five-inning victory.
The Lady Dragons scored eight runs in the first inning, one in the second, seven in the third and six in the fourth while Surry scored its lone run in the bottom of the first.
Sasser led Park View going a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate in the game with 5 RBI and two runs scored while Lewis went 2 for 2 with 2 RBI and three runs scored and Love went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Powell and Evans both had a hit and 2 RBI on the day while Jackson and Springer added one hit and a RBI apiece on the day.
Sturdivant and Maclin had one hit apiece while Clary added an RBI.
Jackson, Springer and Sturdivant all scored three runs apiece in the contest while Powell scored twice and Macklin scored once.
Love pitched three innings allowing one hit and one unearned run while Powell pitched two innings allowing one hit with one strikeout.
