Bulldogs Earn Home Regional Game

The Brunswick High School varsity football team is heating up at just the right time after winning a pair of games over Franklin and Greensville in the final week of the regular season.
The two wins improved the Bulldogs to 5-2 on the season and earned them a No. 3 seed and a home 2A regional playoff game on Friday night against Poquoson HS who finished the season at 5-4 after topping Grafton HS 37-8 in their regular season finale.
A win over Poquoson would earn Brunswick a date in a regional semifinal contest next week against the winner of No. 2 King William (8-1)/No. 7 Greensville (5-3).
Undefeated Nottoway HS (9-0) is the No. 1 seed in the 2A regional and will play No. 8 Randolph-Henry (5-4) with that winner playing the winner of No. 4 Amelia (7-3)/No. 5 Thomas Jefferson HS (6-3) next week.
“We played pretty well against Franklin and then got off to a fast start against Greensville,” said Brunswick coach Darrell Owens. “Our seniors had a good week of leading on and off the field.”
Against Windsor, Brunswick started the game with an onside kick recovery by Quamarie Stith. Two plays later, quarterback Troy Duncan, connected with Jaheim Hicks on a 45-yard touchdown pass.
After Hicks recovered a fumble, he scored on a 16-yard touchdown run and Zyear Puryear added a 2-point conversion run for a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, following a LaNardre Anderson interception, Puryear scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 20-6 lead.
After a fumble recovery by Joseph Green, Puryear scored his second touchdown of the game on a 3-yard touchdown run for a 26-6 lead. Later in the quarter, Hicks scored on a 54-yard run as Brunswick took a 32-6 lead to the halftime break.
Two plays into the second half, Hicks takes a handoff and scampered 55-yards for a touchdown. Troy Duncan completed a pass to Jakel Edmonds for a 2-point conversion and a 40-6 lead.
Brunswick ended their scoring in the fourth quarter when Duncan connected with Aaron Moore on a 55- yard touchdown pass.
Franklin scored a few late touchdowns in the game against the Brunswick reserves for the final margin.
Hicks led Brunswick in rushing with 178 yards on 11 carries with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving score.
Puryear rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Aaron Moore led the team in receiving with 87 yards on four receptions with a touchdown. Duncan was 7 of 12 passing for 152 yards, two touchdowns, and a two-point conversion.
LaNardre Anderson and Jakarey Taylor led the Brunswick defense with 7 tackles each.
Coach Owens said the Bulldogs will need strong leadership from their senior players in the contest against Poquoson.
“The play of our seniors is important,” he said. “Winning the turnover battle is also always important for us.”
