Opening the game on a 16-3 run it appeared the Mecklenburg County High School varsity basketball trouble would have no trouble dispatching visiting Martinsville HS last Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs rallied however to close the gap to 28-24 at the halftime break and then opened the fourth quarter on a 11-0 run to take a 49-42 lead at the 5:14 mark on the second trey of the stanza by Ray Preston.
The Phoenix did not panic however as Kratavion Thomas completed a 3-point play at the 4:10 mark and Derrick Brooks and Aaron Logan hit two free-throws apiece to close the deficit to 53-52 at the 1:33 mark.
Following a Martinsville turnover, Thomas hit two free-throws before Cameron Hayes buried a short jumper for a 56-53 lead with 57 seconds left in the game.
Martinsville answered following a timeout when Rayshawn Dickerson knocked down a trey to cut the deficit to 56-55 with 36 seconds left to play. The Bulldogs forced a Phoenix turnover but missed two short shots in the paint and Mecklenburg hit 2 of 4 from the line over the final 20 seconds to seal the victory.
Hayes, Thomas and Amonta Farrar all scored 11 points apiece to pace Mecklenburg while Logan added nine.
Christian Jones led Martinsville with 12 points while Preston added 11.
Mecklenburg…………….16 11 15 17 - 59
Martinsville……………….4 20 13 18 – 55
Mecklenburg – Hayes 11, Logan 9, Thomas 11, Brooks 8, Crayton 1, Farrar 11, Alexander 2, Watson 2, Lewis 3.
Martinsville – Jones 12, Tinsley 6, Dickerson 3, Martin 5, Preston 11, Jackson 3, Long 7,
Gravely 5, Joyce 3.
Halifax, 61-57
Coming off of the big win over Martinsville, the Phoenix rallied late but fell 61-57 on the road at Halifax County on Friday night.
The loss dropped the Phoenix to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the Piedmont District. Halifax improved to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the district.
The Comets jumped out to a 12-9 lead in the first quarter but Mecklenburg fought back with a 12-6 run in the second stanza to take a 21-18 lead to the halftime break.
Halifax outscored the Phoenix 22-14 in the third quarter to open up a five-point lead and then held off the late rally for the win.
Darius Hamlett led Halifax with 19 points while KaNyle Canada scored 13 and Dakii Chandler added 12.
Logan led Mecklenburg with 15 points while Brooks scored 12 points and Farrar added 10.
Halifax……….12 6 22 20 – 61
Mecklenburg….9 12 14 22 - 57
Halifax – Canada 13, Tucker 2, Chandler 12, Jeffreys 2, Hamlett 19, Miller 7, Guthrie 6.
Mecklenburg – Hayes 7, Logan 15, Thomas 4, Brooks 12, Farrar 10, Alexander 2, Watson 2.
Mecklenburg, 64-60
The Phoenix earned a season sweep over Nottoway HS with a hard-fought 64-60 win in Crewe last Monday night.
Mecklenburg trailed 34-31 at the halftime break but rallied with a 23-15 run in the final quarter to seal the victory.
Logan led the Phoenix with 15 points in the game while Hayes and Brooks scored 14 points apiece and Farrar added 12.
Mecklenburg…….….11 20 10 23 - 64
Nottoway……………17 17 11 15 – 60
Mecklenburg – Hayes 14, Logan 15, Thomas 6, Brooks 14, Farrar 12, Alexander 3.
MJV’s, 56-55
Tied at 45 at the end of regulation, the Mecklenburg JV basketball team outscored Halifax 11-10 in overtime to claim a 56-55 victory on Friday night.
The win improved the Baby Phoenix to 2-5 on the season.
I’szwohn Bragg led the Mecklenburg JV’s with 16 points while Jah Harris scored 14 and Bronson Ross added 10. Burdell Haskins, Jr., finished with eight points for the Baby Phoenix while Keyontae Simmons scored four points and Shamareon Rainey and Colin Icenhour added two points apiece.
