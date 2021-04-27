The Park View High School varsity baseball team made first-year Dragons’ head coach Matt Shearin a winner in his debut by topping visiting Warren County (NC) 13-3 in a non-district contest at home on Monday night.
The game was the first sporting event played at Park View in over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Warren County took advantage of some Park View jitters in the first inning, scoring a pair of runs on two walks and a single.
The Dragons answered in the bottom of the first as Justin Clary led off with a walk, Adam Piercy singled and Alex Townsend walked to load the bases. Ashton Jackson drew a bases loaded walk to plate the first run and Nathan Smith was hit by a pitch to drive in the second run. Starting pitcher Christian Puryear followed with a single to give Park View a 4-2 lead.
The Dragons increased their lead to 5-2 in the second inning when Clary doubled and scored on a RBI single by Tyler Turman.
Park View scored one run in the third inning when Jackson reached base after being hit by a pitch and scored on a sac fly by Jaxton Shook.
Park View ended the game in the bottom of the fifth by scoring four wins. Shook led off with a single, Lane Kinker walked and Clary and Piercy followed with a singles. Turman walked and scored on a passed ball to put the exclamation mark on the slaughter rule victory.
Clary led Park View at the plate going 3 for 3 with four runs scored while Piercy went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and a RBI.
Turman went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a RBI while Shook went 1 for 3 with a run scored and Puryear went 1 for 3 with a RBI.
Alex Townsend had 2 RBI and scored a run while Jackson scored two runs and had a RBI. Smith also had a RBI in the victory.
Puryear picked up the win on the mound for Park View, throwing three innings while allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out three and allowing one walk. Townsend pitched two innings allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out two.
The Dragons will return home on Thursday evening for a big Tri-Rivers District contest against Southampton HS.
