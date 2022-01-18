(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 71 in the series.)
When hometown superstar Odicci Alexander led the James Madison University softball team to their first World Series appearance in June, former Park View standout Jeff Kidd, Class of 1978, knew exactly what awaited the Dukes when they got there.
Kidd was a senior captain on the 1983 James Madison University baseball team that was the first ever from the State of Virginia to earn a bid to the College Baseball World Series.
“For two people from Park View to get to the College World Series,” he said, “What was the probability of that?”
Kidd said the JMU softball team’s incredible run to the World Series helped reunite the 1983 JMU baseball team as they followed the Lady Duke’s sensational journey.
“We knew what it felt like to face the No. 1 team in the country,” he said. “But Texas beat the hell out of us. What Odicci and the JMU softball team did was sensational. It brought back a bunch of memories. It was great for our area.”
Kidd was a standout in baseball, football and track while at Park View and also played a year of basketball.
When he was in ninth grade and freshmen still attended PV Middle School, Kidd and several of his teammates went to Principal M. G. Walker to get the baseball program there going again.
“My Dad actually made the uniforms,” he said.
Kidd said his high-school playing days were a lot of fun.
“We had a great group with guys like Danny Wilson, Tim Legge, Steve Furr, Mike Bracey and Roger Poythress,” he said. “It was the same 12 or 13 guys that played almost every sport.”
Kidd played shortstop for Park View all three years and even took the mound for one game against Brunswick in his senior year when he picked up a complete game shutout victory despite not having pitched in several years.
He was an All-District selection twice and led the team in batting in his junior year with a .333 average with 12 RBI and 12 runs scored. He shared the Park View MVP award in his senior season with Poythress.
“We had a pretty good team,” he said. “We just couldn’t beat Randolph-Henry.”
Kidd primarily played running back and defensive back in football and was a senior captain in his senior year.
He also qualified for the state track meeting in Pole Vault.
“We had a piece of metal with masking tape around it,” he said with a laugh. “I taught myself how to use it and earned All-Region and made it to states. Everyone else had a pole that would bend.”
That state track meet was held at JMU and that was the day he decided Harrisonburg is where he wanted to attend college.
“I saw JMU and I fell in love with it,” he said.
He played golf his freshman year as a walk-on before landing a tryout with Coach Brad Babcock and earning a spot on the baseball team.
Kidd focused entirely on baseball after his freshman year and completed his playing career as a first-year graduate student, where he set a career record for hits (233), recorded a .332 career batting average and was among career statistical leaders among several offensive categories.
Kidd had 702 at-bats (second), 53 stolen bases (second), 196 games played (third), 172 runs (third), 42 doubles (fourth), 115 bases on balls (fourth), 54 extra base hits (ninth), and eight triples (tenth).
The 1983 baseball team at James Madison University was inducted into the JMU athletic hall of fame in 2017.
The Dukes captured the Eastern Regional title with wins over Delaware, the Citadel, William & Mary and South Carolina.
JMU went 37-13 overall in the 1983 season. At the CWS, the Dukes participated in a field that included future Major Leaguers Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Barry Larkin, Pete Incaviglia, Dave Magadan and Chris Sabo.
The Dukes faced two of the nation’s top three teams, falling 12-0 to eventual champion Texas and 3-1 to Stanford. JMU remained as the lone team from the state to advance to the College World Series until the University of Virginia did it in 2009.
Kidd recorded JMU’s first hit in the World Series against Texas.
He also helped the Dukes to three Eastern Regional appearances in 1980, 1981 and 1983 when they captured the regional title at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
From 1980-1983, JMU compiled a record of 150-59-2 record and had a .717 winning percentage. The four-year span represents the most successful span of JMU baseball in its outstanding history.
Kidd amassed the most productive regional tournament career statistics in JMU history with 43 at-bats, 16 hits and 10 runs scored.
Kidd, who was named the team’s defensive MVP in 1983, said it was truly an honor to be inducted into the hall along with his teammates.
“It was truly an honor for me to go into the JMU athletic hall of fame with such a great bunch of guys,” he said. “Probably not the most talented team to ever play at JMU… but still today, the most successful.”
Kidd, a co-captain of the 1983 CWS team and an Eastern Region All-Tournament team selection, was selected to accept the honor on behalf of his teammates at the induction ceremony.
“It was very emotional for me,” he said.
Kidd, a retired colonel in the Air Force, is married to the former Wendy Gale Waldrep of Boydton and is the son of Clifton and Becky Kidd of La Crosse. He has two sons Justin, a JMU alum who is a PhD student at VCU and Jarrod, a senior at JMU.
