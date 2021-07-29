Delegate Wright visits World Series bound All-stars

Delegate Tommy Wright met with members of the South Hill O-Zone and Mecklenburg Majors and Pre-Majors teams at Parker Park recently and presented the players with Virginia pins and wished them well in their upcoming World Series tournaments. (SH Baseball photo)
Most Popular
Articles
- Raleigh woman dies in motorcycle crash
- Grand jury indicts 14 in July
- 1 injured, 1 dead in Lunenburg County crash
- Mecklenburg Majors Drops Two in World Series
- Family members join in on the effort to restore Westview Cemetery
- 1973 Team Won South Hill’s First DY State Title
- Board holds off on Virtual Program enrollment
- Search ongoing for missing helicopter; two men missing after departing Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport
- SH Minors Fall in State Semifinals
- Mecklenburg Pre-Majors Go 2-2 in World Series
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.