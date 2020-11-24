Haskins Earned Co-POY Honors in ‘03

Jeff Haskins, a senior forward on the Park View High School basketball team in 2002-03, led the Dragons to a perfect 17-0 record in the regular season and a No. 1 ranking in the VHSL Group AA state poll. He averaged 24.1 points per game that season and was named the Southside District co-player of the year along with Greensville’s Jamar Walton.
Haskins was named to the All-District first team in both his junior and senior seasons and is a member of Park View’s 1,000 point club.
Looking back on his high-school career, Haskins said it was a lot of fun playing a game he loved with his friends.
“Basketball was all I used to do every chance I could,” he said. “It was fun to play with your friends and I believe that is what kept me from going down the wrong path.”
Haskins was a starter on the Dragons’ varsity team for three seasons.
One of the games he remembers the most came in a contest against Matoaca HS and star Shawn Harris during his sophomore year.
“I stole the ball and got my first dunk right before the final buzzer sounded,” he said.
Haskins also played wide receiver on the Park View football team for two years.
“During the summertime, I would always play basketball with older guys,” he said. “When I got to play against players my own age, it would be a piece of cake. Football also toughened me up to be able to take a big hit.”
Haskins had a natural knack for getting to the basket and finishing at the rim.
“Attacking the rim was my bread and butter,” he said.
Haskins said one reason the 2002-03 Park View team was able to go undefeated in the regular season was the unselfishness of the team members.
“No one had an ego,” he said. “Everyone was for the team. I remember us playing at Greensville HS and we pulled out a close one down there. That gave us even more confidence because it was always tough to win at Greensville.”
Haskins said a win at Matoaca in his senior year was the game that meant the most to him as he scored 33 points to help lead a big Park View comeback.
Perhaps the most special night of his career was also one of the toughest to swallow as Haskins scored 37 points and went over the 1,000 point career mark in a 74-70 loss to Brunswick in the regional quarterfinals that ended Park View’s season.
“They hit their stride at the right time,” Haskins said of Brunswick’s two victories over the Dragons in the playoffs that season on their incredible run to a Group AA state title. “It was a heartbreaker for us because I thought we had a good enough team to go further. But when Brunswick caught fire, they caught fire.”
Haskins played at Southside Virginia Community College following his high-school graduation and helped lead the Panthers to a VCCS title in his first season.
He received interest from several four-year colleges and was considering playing at Christopher Newport University but decided to enter the workforce following the birth of his first son.
Haskins has five sons and a daughter. His oldest son is a freshman at Park View HS this year and loves track and football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.