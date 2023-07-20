SH Debs Go 1-2 in State Play

The South Hill Debs took time for a selfie during opening ceremonies at the Virginia Dixie Softball Debs state tournament in Powhatan on Friday. Pictured are Miayonah Meredith, Jorden Allen, Peyton Vaughan, Chelsea Simon, Kaleigh Gill, Mariya Duncan, Hailey House, Emilie Haislip, Saylor Moody, Abby Clary, Morgan Hinton and Kenzie Evans. Chris Edwards, Marcus Duncan and Troy House served as coaches. (SHDS photo)