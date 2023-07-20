SH Debs Go 1-2 in State Play

The South Hill Debs All-Stars went 1-2 over the weekend in the Virginia Dixie Softball state tournament in Powhatan.
South Hill opened the tournament with a 17-13 victory over Fluvanna on Friday evening but dropped a pair of games to Nottoway and Amherst on Saturday to be eliminated.
South Hill could never get the bats going against Amherst and fell 10-0.
Amherst scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second, and three in the fourth.
Kaleigh Gill, Abby Clary, Morgan Hinton, Saylor Moody and Peyton Vaughan recorded hits for South Hill while Clary took the loss in the circle.
Nottoway, 23-9
Nottoway jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the third inning and then scored three runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, eight in the sixth and five in the seventh for a 23-9 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Hinton went 3 for 3 at the plate for South Hill with 2 RBIs and a run scored while Emilie Haislip went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Clary scored three runs and added a hit for South Hill while Chelsea Simon and Gill had a hit and scored a run. Miayonah Meredith recorded a hit and an RBI for the local team while Moody scored a run and drove in a run and Hailey House added a hit.
Clary, Hinton and Gill all saw time in the circle.
SH, 17-13
South Hill fell behind 10-1 in the third inning but exploded for 12 runs in the fourth and four in the sixth to claim a 17-13 win over Fluvanna in their tourney opener.
Clary went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and three runs scored while Haislip scored three runs and added a hit and 2 RBIs. Kenzie Evans and Gill scored two runs and added a hit and an RBI. Hinton drove in two runs and added a hit and scored a run while Jorden Allen drove in three runs and added a hit
Moody and Vaughan added a hit and scored a run while Mariya Duncan, Simon, House and Meredith all scored runs and House and Vaughan added RBIs.
Hinton, Haislip, Clary and Gill all saw time in the circle.
