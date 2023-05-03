The Mecklenburg County varsity girls’ soccer team continued its great play last week by earning a pair of wins including an 8-0 victory over Bassett HS at home on Thursday evening.
The win improved the Lady Phoenix to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Piedmont District.
Angie Hernandez, Trinity Pamplin and Isabella Beatty all scored two goals apiece in the victory while Brianna Wells and Alice Gonzalez added a goal.
Cassie Currin was credited with two assists in the victory while Jakaylah Degree posted 10 saves to earn the shutout in goal.
Katlyn Abernathy was selected as the player of the game because of her versatility and ferocious play.
“Her heart is always left on the field every time she plays,” said Coach Josh Carroll. “She can play anywhere she is assigned. The stat book doesn’t do her contributions justice.”
Mecklenburg topped Halifax County 5-1 on the road last Tuesday evening.
Hernandez scored a hat trick and Pamplin and Beatty each scored a goal.
Lizzy Black was credited with two assists in the match while Degree recorded 13 saves.
Clara Garner was selected as the player of the game for her leadership on the defensive side of the ball.
“Her tenacity and great player reading saved us several times,” said Coach Carroll.
The Mecklenburg JV team (6-0-1) topped Bassett 3-1 as Emma Bohannon scored all three goals on three assists from Caylie Nichols and one from Brooklyn Jackson.
Bohannon was selected as the player of the game.
“She is so determined to find the back of the net,” said Coach Carroll.
The girls’ JV team earned a 2-2 tie at Halifax County last Tuesday evening as Bohannon scored both goals.
Alexis Wilkerson was selected as the player of the game for her tremendous effort.
“She played every minute and earned every one of them,” said Coach Carroll.
Varsity & JV Boys Split
The Phoenix varsity boys’ soccer team (2-7-1) picked up its biggest win of the season thus far with a 4-2 victory over visiting Halifax County last Tuesday evening.
Walter Hernandez had a hat trick with three goals in the victory while Chase Crabel added one.
The Phoenix fell 6-1 on the road at Bassett HS on Friday evening. William Seate scored the lone goal for Mecklenburg in the match.
The Mecklenburg JV boys’ (1-6-0) picked up its first win of the season last Tuesday night, topping Halifax 1-0 on a goal by Isaiah Chavies.
The Baby Phoenix fell 6-0 on the road at Bassett on Thursday.
