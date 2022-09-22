MMS Improves to 2-0 on Season

The Mecklenburg Middle School football team spotted visiting Prince Edward an 8-0 lead on a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown but dominated from that point on their way to a 30-14 win in their home debut at Phoenix Field.
The victory was the first for a Mecklenburg team on Phoenix Field and improved MMS to 2-0 on the season.
“We’ve got to start faster,” said MMS coach Bruce Cliborne. “We’ve still got some things to work on but, all in all, the kids fought hard.”
Following the punt return for a touchdown, Mecklenburg answered quickly when Amare Jones broke outside for a 48-yard gallop to move into the Prince Edward redzone. Quarterback Nicholas Hayes then hit Jamir Roberts with a pass in the endzone that he tipped to himself for a sensational touchdown grab. A 2-point conversion run by Jones knotted the score at eight at the 4:41 mark of the first quarter.
The Phoenix recovered the ensuing kickoff but the drive stalled near midfield and they were unable to convert on fourth and long.
Mecklenburg got its offense going in the second quarter when Roberts broke through the line for a 15-yard gain to move to the Prince Edward 35-yard line. Chris Baskerville, Jr., followed with a 12-yard run following two Phoenix penalties and Jones broke a tackle for an 18-yard gain. On the next play, Roberts added his second touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run to give the Phoenix a 14-8 lead at the 2:25 mark of the second quarter.
MMS went back to work on defense as Jaemahj Haskins recovered an incomplete pass behind the line of scrimmage for a fumble recovery and returned it 24-yards for a touchdown. Jones added a 2-point conversion run and the Phoenix took a 22-8 lead to the halftime break.
Jones came up with an interception that he returned for a 40-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and Hayes added a 2-point conversion run for a 30-8 lead at the 6:40 mark of the third quarter.
Prince Edward added a touchdown on a 2-yard run late in the fourth quarter as Mecklenburg substituted liberally.
The Phoenix will travel to Halifax County for a contest on Thursday afternoon.
