MMS Volleyball Improves to 6-0

The Mecklenburg County Middle School volleyball team captured three matches last week to improve to 6-0 on the season.
MMS topped Nottoway 3-0 on Thursday, winning the three games by the scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-19.
The Phoenix also topped Amelia 3-0 last Wednesday, capturing the three games by the scores of 25-23, 25-15 and 25-11.
Last Tuesday, Mecklenburg topped Central by the score of 3-1. After dropping the first game by the score of 25-15, the Phoenix rallied to capture the next three by the scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-13.
MMS coach Joanna Witt Pittard said she is proud of the way her young team has come together.
“After merging the two schools together, we have found a wonderful team of girls who are willing to learn and play as a team,” said Pittard. “Our motto is: ‘If you want to win as a team, you must be a team.’ I believe these girls are learning the meaning of this motto every match. When they get down and need support they are looking towards each other to build them back up - not just from the coaches. I have always believed that if you want to be a great winner you must also know how to lose and come back as a team. Each match has created different scenarios for the girls to learn from. Coach Kelly and I are beyond excited to see where these girls are going to go this season.”
MMS team members this season include Chloe Brogden, Calyssa Chandler, Lili Diamond, Olivia Ellis, Bradley Evans, Reagan Gordon, Leah Griffin, Hailee Hancock, Katie Hayes, Danielle Jayme, Brooklyn Powell, Avery Puryear, Madison Snead and Chaisley Snodgrass.
