The Park View High School varsity softball team got back on the winning track last week with a pair of victories in Tri-Rivers District play.
The two wins improved the Lady Dragons to 6-3 overall and 6-1 in the district.
Park View trailed 6-2 at Southampton HS going into the fifth inning on Thursday afternoon but rallied to put eight runs on the scoreboard on their way to an 11-8 victory.
Tori Powell led off the inning with a single and Jordyn Jackson followed with a walk. A single by Ashlyn Lewis loaded the bases and Lizzie Wesson followed with a RBI single. Alex Love drew a bases loaded walk to plate another run and Danasia Sturdivant reached on an error to drive in Lewis. Avery Evans followed with a single to score Wesson and Love for a 7-6 lead. After Kaylee Coker singled, she swiped second base and Sturdivant scored on a steal of home after a throw to second. Jackson followed with a single to score Coker for a 10-8 lead.
The Lady Dragons added an insurance run in the top of the sixth when Paige Springer reached on an error and courtesy runner Hannah Powell scored on a single by Sturdivant.
Love went 3 for 3 at the plate for Park View and scored two runs with a RBI on the night while Powell went 2 for 4 and scored two runs. Evans went 2 for 4 with 4 RBI in the game while Wesson went 2 for 3 with a RBI and a run scored.
Coker, Jackson, Lewis and Springer all had one hit and scored a run while Sturdivant had a hit, scored a run, and added 2 RBI.
Erin Bailey picked up the win on the mound in relief of Wesson.
PV, 17-0
Park View senior pitcher Erin Bailey threw a no-hitter and allowed only two walks while Kaylee Coker hit three inside-the-park homeruns in a 17-0 rout of visiting Franklin HS last Tuesday afternoon in South Hill.
Bailey struck out 10 batters in the victory.
Park View scored five runs in the first inning, five in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth in the slaughter rule win.
Coker hit inside-the-park homers in the second, third and fourth innings and went 3 for 4 with 6 RBI and scored four runs.
Wesson went 3 for 3 with 4 RBI and scored a run while Bailey went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI and a run scored and Tori Powell went 3 for 3 and scored three runs. Sturdivant went 2 for 3 at the plate with a RBI and scored three runs.
Jackson had a hit, drove in two runs and scored two runs while Lewis had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice. Love also scored a run in the victory.
