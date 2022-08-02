Jones Selected to Langston Hall of Fame

Former Brunswick High School basketball standout Nathaniel “Nate” Jones, Class of 1992, was recently selected as a 2022 inductee for the Langston University Athletic Hall of Fame in Langston, Oklahoma.
Potential candidates were submitted and reviewed by a panel that included current Langston University faculty and staff and former Langston University alumni, faculty, and staff.
Jones attended Langston University from 2000-2003 and was a member of the Langston men's basketball program and played under former head coach Gregg Webb. At the conclusion of his playing career, Jones finished in the top-10 in several categories which included fifth overall in career scoring (1,397 points), fifth overall in career steals (137) and seventh overall in career rebounding (540 rebounds).
Additionally, Jones was named NAIA Honorable Mention All-American twice (2001-02, 2002-03), Red River Athletic Conference first team (2001-02, 2002-03) and RRAC player of the week three times during the 2001-02 season.
Following his time at Langston, Jones played in the USBL for the Enid Storm, in La Rioja, Argentina where he was named first team All-Liga B for three years and the ABA for two years for the West Texas Whirlwinds.
Jones said he is thankful for his mother Phyllis Israel and father Nathaniel Jones for always pushing him.
Jones currently lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and is a three-time state champion boys’ basketball coach at Fredrick A. Douglas High School.
