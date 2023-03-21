The Mecklenburg County High School boys’ soccer team fell 5-1 in their program opener last Wednesday on the road at Chatham HS but rebounded to earn a 2-2 tie at Appomattox HS on Friday evening.
The Phoenix (0-1-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the road at Appomattox as Chase Crabel and Walter Hernandez scored early goals.
The Raiders answered with a pair of goals to knot the score at two and the game ended tied after neither team scored in the two overtime periods.
Mecklenburg goalie Ryan Black was credited with some big saves in the second half of the contest.
Hernandez scored the lone goal for the Phoenix in the season opener at Chatham.
“It was a difficult week but we were able to recover from the opener to go to Appomattox and play a very intelligent game,” said Mecklenburg County HS coach Pepe Pacheco. “We are calm because we know that we are doing things well and that little by little we will improve.”
The Mecklenburg JV boys team fell 2-0 at Appomattox on Friday in their season opener.
Mecklenburg Girls Split on Week
The Mecklenburg County varsity girls’ soccer team won the program opener at Chatham HS last Wednesday by picking up a 3-1 victory on the road.
Ella Beatty had two goals in the match for the Lady Phoenix while Alice Gonzalez scored on a penalty kick.
The Lady Phoenix (1-1-0) could not keep the momentum going in their home opener on Friday as Appomattox broke out of a 0-0 halftime deadlock by scoring four goals in the second half to claim a 4-1 win.
Elena Bailey scored Mecklenburg’s only goal in the contest.
