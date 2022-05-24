The Park View High School varsity baseball team picked up two big wins in the final week of the regular season.
After topping Tri-Rivers District regular season champion Surry HS 10-7 last Monday, the Dragons sent their seniors out in style with a 5-4 win over Windsor at Dragon Field on Thursday evening.
The win improved the Dragons to 12-7 overall and completed a 11-3 record in the district. “That isn’t too bad with starting four and five freshman most games,” said first-year coach Todd Seate.
Park View is expected to play host to a 3A regional playoff contest on Wednesday at Dragon Field.
Windsor got off to a good start in the game taking advantage of a walk, two singles and a double to plate three runs for an early 3-0 lead.
The Dukes added another run in the second inning on a single and a squeeze bunt to take a 4-0 lead.
The Dragons answered in the third inning when Matthew Lynch led off with a single, Jaxon Hatcher singled and Jaxton Shook and DeAndre Watson followed with RBI doubles to cut the lead to 4-3. A single by Lane Kinker and a Windsor error knotted the score at four.
Park View scored what proved to the game winner in the bottom of the sixth when Kwondrey Coleman walked, Lynch singled and Hatcher hit a flyout to right field.
Windsor got the leadoff batter on in the top of the seventh but the Dragons recorded an out on the base paths and took advantage of a strikeout and a groundout to get out of the jam.
Lynch led Park View at the plate going 3 for 4 in the game while Hatcher, Shook and Watson tallied two hits apiece and Kinker, Isaac Walton, Jake Brame and Adam Jones added one hit apiece.
Brame picked up the win on the mound while Shook came on to earn the save.
PVJV’s Fall in Finale
The Park View junior varsity baseball team put up a valiant fight but fell 10-0 at Windsor in its regular season finale on Thursday to end the season with an 8-5 record.
The Baby Dukes scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth.
Jayce Parrish, Austin Burton, Maddox Sasser and Jacob Smiley all reached base for Park View in the game.
