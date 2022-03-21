Hitting and Defense Will be Keys for Lady Dragons

The Park View High School varsity softball team will have some power in the lineup this season and Coach Dean Crutchfield said scoring runs and playing good defense will be the keys to their success.
The Lady Dragons do not have a returning pitcher after Lizzie Wesson, who suffered a dislocated knee last year, decided not to play.
Junior shortstop Tori Powell and sophomore outfielder Alex Love will get their chances in the circle this season as both pitched growing up in Dixie Softball.
“We are going to pitch to contact and then make plays in the field,” Crutchfield said.
Park View is still a young team with a big junior class and only two seniors.
Outfielder Kaylee Coker, a lefty who is one of the best power hitters in the region and possibly all of Class 3, returns for her senior season after earning All-District honors last year.
“She looks great,” Crutchfield said. “She is hitting the ball with power to left and right.”
Senior Ashley Lewis also returns and brings a good glove and solid bat. Lewis will likely move from third to first base this season.
The junior class is a talented group.
Tori Powell is a sensational player on both sides of the ball and will play shortstop when not pitching. Jordyn Jackson is another power hitter who is a run producer and can go deep at any time.
Junior catcher Paige Springer also returns to the team this season and freshman Abby Clary may also see time behind the plate.
Second baseman Carrington Sasser returns as does outfielders Avery Evans, Alex Love, Danasia Sturdivant and utility player Hannah Powell.
Freshman Jordyn Macklin, coming off of a strong basketball campaign, will also see time in the outfield.
“I think we will be competitive,” said Crutchfield. “It is the intrigue of varsity high-school softball. Every year is a little different.”
Crutchfield said he looks for Southampton and Windsor to again be strong in Tri-Rivers District play.
Waverly Jackson will assist Crutchfield this season while Sarah Fenwick and Claire Harris will coach the junior varsity team.
The Lady Dragons will open their regular season at home against Randolph-Henry HS on Thursday.
