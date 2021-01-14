Senior Athlete Profile: Adam Piercy

Sport(s): Cross Country, Baseball
Age: 17
Favorite Food: Whatever Grandma is cooking.
Favorite TV Show: SportsCenter
Favorite Music Artist: Montgomery Gentry
Favorite Sports Memory: Winning the district in cross country in my junior year.
What Will You Miss the Most This Season: Spending time with my bros each and every day at practice.
Plans After Graduation: I hope to attend UNC Wilmington in the fall and major in Business.
