Senior Athlete Profile: Adam Piercy

Adam Piercy

Sport(s): Cross Country, Baseball

Age: 17

Favorite Food: Whatever Grandma is cooking.

Favorite TV Show: SportsCenter

Favorite Music Artist: Montgomery Gentry

Favorite Sports Memory: Winning the district in cross country in my junior year.

What Will You Miss the Most This Season: Spending time with my bros each and every day at practice.

Plans After Graduation: I hope to attend UNC Wilmington in the fall and major in Business.