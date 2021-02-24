Dr D Sports: Kaleb Gets First Start

Congrats to former Park View standout Kaleb Johnson who earned his first start in the NBA G-League on Thursday and scored six points with one rebound, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes of action in the Austin Spurs’ 104-101 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Luka Samanic led Austin with 29 points and 12 rebounds while Tre Jones, London Perrantes and Anthony Matis added 14 points apiece.
The win improved Austin to 5-1 on the season.
The parent club, the San Antonio Spurs, missed three games last week after several team personnel members tested positive for COVID-19.
Kaleb’s younger brother Keldon Johnson was playing very well going into the unexpected break as he scored 18 points with eight rebounds in a 122-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, February 14.
Johnson scored 20 points with two rebounds and an assist in San Antonio’s 125-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on February 12.
Keldon got a surprise endorsement from singer Mariah Carey last week for the upcoming All-Star game. On Valentine’s Day, the Spurs had posted a video of a “finish the lyric” game and Johnson had finished Caray’s classic “We Belong Together.” After seeing it, Carey extended her endorsement for Keldon to make the All-Star team.
In his second season in the NBA, Johnson is averaging 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 46.8% from the field.
The Spurs, 15-11 on the season, are scheduled to return to the court on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Edmonds Leads Hopewell to State Title
Congrats to former Brunswick HS basketball player Elvin Edmonds, III who led the Hopewell Blue Devils boys’ basketball team to the VHSL Class 3 title with a 58-55 win over Abingdon on Saturday evening
Coach Edmonds’ son, Elvin Edmonds, IV, scored 18 points to lead the Hopewell scoring despite leg cramps late in the game.
Edmonds IV, a 6-2 senior guard who has signed with Bucknell, was recently named the Class 3, Region A player of the year for the second straight year.
It was Hopewell’s first state title since 1972 as the Blue Devils finished the season with an 8-0 record.
Coach Edmonds daughter Alexis, a sophomore, was also recently named the Region A player of the year.
In other state title games, Parry McCluer topped Altavista 56-30 in the Class 1 boys’ title game while Union captured the boys Class 2 title with a 62-47 win over East Rockingham.
George Mason won the girls’ Class 3 state title with a 65-49 win over Spotswood while Luray won the Class 2 title with a 61-56 win over Gate City and Honaker captured the Class 1 title with an 81-56 victory over Riverheads.
