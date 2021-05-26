Baby Dragons Tie Roanoke Rapids

Coming off of a 14-4 loss at Randolph Henry, the Park View JV baseball team earned a bit of revenge against visiting Roanoke Rapids (NC) by dueling to a 2-2 tie on Thursday evening. The game was called after the sixth inning since both coaches had agreed to a two-hour time limit prior to the start of the non-district contest.
Roanoke Rapids had beaten the Baby Dragons 17-3 at their place in their first game of the series but Park View got a strong pitching performance from Jake Brame and some timely hitting from Isaac Walton to earn the draw at home. .
The Park View JV’s got off to a good start in the second inning when Brame walked and scored on a RBI single by Walton to knot the score at one.
The Baby Dragons took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Jobe Sullivan walked and scored on a RBI single by Walton.
Roanoke Rapids tied the score in the fifth inning by taking advantage of a walk and two hits.
Brame went the distance on the hill for the Baby Dragons, scattering three hits and walking only one while striking out four.
Walton led the Park View JV’s with two hits in the game.
The Baby Dragons are 5-2-1 on the season.
