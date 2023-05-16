Piedmont Tourney Update; Lady Phoenix Soccer Cruises

The second-seeded Mecklenburg Country High School girls’ soccer team cruised past seventh-seeded Martinsville HS 11-0 on Monday evening in a Tri-Rivers District tournament quarterfinal contest.
The win improved the Lady Phoenix to 12-4 on the season and advanced them to a semifinal contest on Wednesday evening.
Mecklenburg went right to work in the contest, getting on the board on a breakaway goal by Angie Hernandez at the 33:46 mark of the first half.
Isabella Beatty scored another goal at the 26:54 mark and added her second of the match two minutes later for a 3-0 lead.
Elena Bailey scored on a nice putback at the 19:08 mark and Hernandez scored her second goal at the 2:42 mark.
Beatty completed the hat trick at the 2:16 mark of the first half to give the Lady Phoenix a commanding 6-0 lead at the halftime break.
Hernandez ended the match with four goals on the night while Beatty scored three, Trinity Pamplin tallied two and Caylie Nichols and Bailey added one.
Cassie Currin finished with three assists in the match while Bailey recorded two and Trinity Pamplin and Hernandez added one.
The fifth-seeded Mecklenburg varsity baseball team fell 6-1 on the road at fourth-seeded Magna Vista HS on Monday to fall to 7-14 on the campaign.
Magna Vista jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and took a 6-0 lead to the top of the seventh before the Phoenix scratched for a run after Zach Peregoy walked and scored on an RBI single by Cody Hoffer.
Mecklenburg was outhit 9-4 in the contest.
Maddox Sasser, Matthew Lynch, Adam Jones and Hoffer all had one hit apiece for the Phoenix.
Jaxton Shook and Jake Brame handled the pitching duties.
The seventh-seeded Mecklenburg varsity boys’ soccer team dropped a hard fought 3-0 decision at second-seeded Bassett HS on Monday.
The loss ended the Phoenix season with a 4-11-2 record.
