The Mecklenburg County High School varsity volleyball team opened the season with a pair of wins after topping Brunswick HS 3-0 in its home opener on Thursday night.
The Lady Phoenix captured the three wins by the scores of 25-6, 25-1 and 25-5.
Grace Newcomb recorded 12 aces with three kills for Mecklenburg while Kennedy Poole tallied nine assists and nine aces and Julie King added four kills and four aces. Jansyn King totaled four aces and two kills in the win while Grace Walsh finished with three kills and Aliza Hatcher had three aces and two assists.
Mecklenburg opened the season with a 3-1 win on the road over Nottoway HS last Wednesday night. Mecklenburg captured the three games by the scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-20, dropping the second game by a 25-16 score.
In addition to her 14 kills, Jansyn King tallied five digs, an ace and 1.5 blocks. Walsh added seven kills and five blocks and Newcomb finished with five kills, five digs and an ace. Julie King tallied four kills, 2.5 blocks and two aces.
Hatcher had 13 assists, and Poole chipped in eight assists. Aubree Wilbourne tallied eight digs, six aces and three assists.
JV’s Win Opener
The Mecklenburg JV’s topped Nottoway 2-0 last Wednesday, capturing the two games by the scores of 25-21 and 26-24.
The Baby Phoenix trailed 24-20 before roaring back with six straight points on serve from freshman Ainsley Dooley.
