The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team got off to a tough start for the second straight game and fell 48-0 to a good Lee County HS team out of Sanford, North Carolina on Friday evening.
The win improved the Yellow Jackets to 4-0 on the campaign while Mecklenburg fell to 1-2.
Lee’s Kendal Morris returned the opening kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown to open the game and the Yellow Jackets recovered the ball on the ensuing kickoff when Mecklenburg failed to cover it.
Five plays later, Bradley Brown scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and Alonso Hernandez added the PAT for a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.
“We made a lot of silly mistakes,” Mecklenburg County coach Kelvin Hutcheson said after the contest. “It’s inexcusable. As coaches that’s on us, it’s on me, to make sure our special teams are ready. Our guys have to come out and be ready to play and be locked in.”
Hutcheson said Lee has a strong football team but he also felt that his team gave them too much.
“Lee has a really good team but I felt like we gave them some things,” he said. “We can do better and play better.”
Following the quick start by Lee, Mecklenburg took possession of the ball at the 36-yard line following a kickoff and converted a fourth down and short when Tomar Logan gained nine yards on a run.
Logan hooked up with Kratavion Thomas on a 17-yard pass completion to move to the Lee 29-yard line but the drive stalled and a fourth down pass attempt fell incomplete.
Lee took over and quarterback Jack Martin completed a 19-yard pass and Brown followed with a 14-yard rush. On the next play, Martin hooked up with Jayden Hill on a 34-yard touchdown pass and the PAT by Hernandez extended the lead to 21-0 at the 3:59 mark of the first quarter.
Mecklenburg moved to the Lee 35-yard line on their next offensive possession but could not covert on fourth and long.
The Phoenix Derryohn Crayton came up with a fumble recovery early in the second quarter but Mecklenburg was unable to move the ball and a punt attempt on fourth down was blocked.
Martin hooked up with Hill on a 26-yard touchdown pass to open up a 28-0 lead following the PAT at the 7:04 mark of the second quarter.
Mecklenburg got a 15-yard run by quarterback Monte Farrar on their next offensive set and he converted a 31-yard pass completion to Thomas to move deep into Lee territory.
The Phoenix drive stalled however and they were unable to convert on fourth down.
Lee moved near midfield on their final offensive possession of the first half and were set up to attempt a deep pass on the final play but Mecklenburg’s Mikel Mcfail came up with a sack to thwart the threat.
Lee kicked off to Mecklenburg to start the second half and recovered a loose ball to take possession at the Phoenix 30-yard line.
Martin hit Morris with a 28-yard touchdown pass four plays later and the PAT by Hernandez gave Lee a 35-0 lead at the 10:33 mark.
The Yellow Jackets came up with an interception on Mecklenburg’s next offensive possession and turned it into points when Brown scored on a 39-yard run as the PAT gave the visitors a 42-0 lead at the 4:50 mark.
The visitors added their final score in the fourth quarter when Jermaine Banks scored on a 5-yard touchdown run for the final margin.
Lee County junior tailback Bradley Brown who is being recruited by a number of SEC and ACC program, led the ground attack with 173 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns.
Logan led Mecklenburg with 51 yards rushing on 15 carries while Thomas led the Phoenix receivers with six catches for 109 yards.
Hutcheson said the team was missing several players in the contest who were banged up and unable to play.
“We also lost some running backs in the first half,” he said. “We will go back to the drawing board. We’ve got a short week to get it corrected.”
The Phoenix will play host to Halifax County HS on Thursday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Comets improved to 2-0 on the campaign with a 35-14 win over Nottoway HS last week.
Unofficial Statistics
ML
First downs…………..7 18
Rushes-yds…………32-68 36-252
Passes……………..10-13-1 4-6-0
Passing yds………….117 107
Fumbles-lost…………2-21-1
Penalties-yds…………2-154-40
Punts-avg…………….2-17.00-0
Mecklenburg Rushing – Hart 9-8, Logan 15-51, Gooch 4-(-1), Team 1-(-6), Farrar 3-11, Funderburk 1-5. Passing – Logan 4-8-1, 62 yds; Farrar 5-5-0, 55 yds. Receiving – Thomas 6-109, Crabel 1-0, Hart 1-(-2), Ross 2-10.
