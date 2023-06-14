The Mecklenburg County High School girls’ soccer team had three players named to the Piedmont District First Team. Forward Isabella Beatty, who scored 29 goals this season, midfielder Alice Gonzalez-Sanchez, who tallied 23 assists, midfielder Cassie Currin and fullback Clara Garner were all named to the first team.
Forward Angie Hernandez-Zavala, who scored 35 goals, was named to the second team as was Elena Bailey, Trinity Pamplin, Grace Walsh and Grace Castle.
Goalie Jakalah Degree, who recorded 284 saves this season, and midfielder Brianna Wells were honorable mention selections.
Hernandez was named to the Region 4D second team from Mecklenburg while Pamplin, Degree, Sanchez and Garner were honorable mention selections.
Forward Walter Hernandez was named to the All-District team from the Phoenix boys’ soccer team.
Softball
Senior first baseman Jordyn Jackson was named to the Piedmont District Softball First Team and Region 4D second team for her strong campaign.
Jackson was joined on the first team by third baseman Cassidy Newcomb.
Senior pitcher Ruby Hite, senior shortstop Tori Powell and junior outfielder Alex Love were named to the All-District second team while Skyla Hite was an honorable mention selection.
Baseball
Outfielder Russell Webb of the Phoenix varsity baseball team was named to the Piedmont District First Team while sophomore first baseman Adam Jones, senior third baseman Jaxton Shook, senior shortstop Cody Hoffer and junior pitcher Jake Brame were named to the second team.
