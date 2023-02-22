King is the Regional Champion

Mecklenburg County High School’s Markeria King captured regional championships in both the 55 Meter Dash and the Long Jump at the VHSL Indoor Class 4, Region D meet in Salem over the weekend and will compete in the state championships later this month. King ran a 7.41 in the 55 Meter Dash to set a new regional record and leaped a distance of 17-11.75 in the long jump. (MCHS Track photo)