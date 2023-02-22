King is the Regional Champion

Mecklenburg County High School’s Markeria King captured regional championships in both the 55 Meter Dash and the Long Jump at the VHSL Indoor Class 4, Region D meet in Salem over the weekend and will compete in the state championships later this month. King ran a 7.41 in the 55 Meter Dash to set a new regional record and leaped a distance of 17-11.75 in the long jump. (MCHS Track photo)
Most Popular
Articles
- Newborn baby abandoned in Boydton looking for answers almost 30 years later
- J.A. Barker celebrates 60 years of service
- Citizen questions Council principles as rumors swirl about Town Manager’s future
- Car crashes into local store Saturday night
- Bikers of the Move to honor leading women Feb 18 Black History Service
- Dr D Sports: Win or Go Home
- Upcoming virtual Heart Healthy Living talk by cardiology nurse practitioner
- Medical examiner confirms human remains belong to missing Bracey man
- Dr. D Sports: Brunswick Teams Open Regional Play
- Dicks charged in Chase City murder; 13 more indicted by jury in Jan.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.