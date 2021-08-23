Dr D Sports: Preseason Fun

It was nice to see the Park View High School football team back on the gridiron last Thursday night for the first time in 21 months in a scrimmage at Central of Lunenburg High School.
After losing last season to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was encouraging to see the smiles and excitement on the players’ faces as they took the field.
Although Lunenburg scored twice in the scrimmage and Park View did not score, I saw promise by the young Dragons squad on both sides of the ball.
Park View delivered some big hits on defense and they have some speed out of the backfield on offense.
Coach Tony Whittingham, Jr., admitted after the scrimmage that it was actually the first time this season that they have had everyone dressed in full pads. The team had planned to practice in full gear starting early last week but the excessive heat across the region nixed that idea.
The hot conditions even affected the scrimmage as it was delayed nearly two hours due to the high heat index.
Park View has a week and a half left of preparation before they travel to Skipwith for the final installment of the “King of the County” series against Bluestone HS on August 27.
CC Signs With Under Armour
Local softball superstar Odicci Alexander recently signed a deal with Under Armour and was back in town last week. She had several of her former teammates join her at Park View for a company photo shoot for a new product line.
Alexander has had a very busy summer and that will continue as she begins play with Athletes Unlimited at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois beginning on August 28.
Wyndham Fun
I had a chance to travel to Greensboro, NC last week and spend a day at the Wyndham Championship.
There are so many great golfers currently playing on the PGA Tour and Wyndham (the last tournament before the Fed Ex playoffs start) attacked a strong field this year that included Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar and young stars like Matthew Wolff and Will Zalatoris.
Kevin Kinsner captured the title in a six-man playoff on Sunday by birding the second playoff hole at Sedgefield Country Club for the fourth PGA title of his career and first since 2019.
