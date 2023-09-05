It was just one of those games for the young Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team as the Phoenix fell 44-0 at Hopewell HS on Thursday night.
The loss dropped the Phoenix to 0-2 on the season.
Early miscues and injuries slowed Mecklenburg before they could ever get going against a good Blue Devils squad.
First-year Phoenix coach LeVar Medley said the team will need to improve and play better in order to be competitive against strong programs like Hopewell.
“If we ever want to get to that caliber, we have to know how to compete against good teams like this,” he said. “We took a step back this week and I’ve got to do better and get back to the drawing board and get them ready to play.”
Medley said his young team will do that by working hard at practice.
“We’ve got to keep coming to work every day and pounding that rock and eventually it is going to break,” he said.
The Phoenix came into the game shorthanded with several starters out while the Blue Devils did most of its damage behind talented tailback Kesean Henderson and a strong aerial attack.
Mecklenburg got off to a good start coming up with a fourth down stop on Hopewell’s first offensive possession to take over at their own 21-yard line.
After three plays and a punt, Hopewell went to work scoring their first touchdown on a 17-yard run by Henderson at the 6:05 mark of the opening quarter.
A bad snap on a punt attempt by Mecklenburg allowed the Blue Devils to take over at the Phoenix 25-yard line and five plays later the home team scored again when Mic'kahari Tatum hit John Johnson with a 17-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead at the 1:25 mark.
Hopewell came up with a fumble recovery and 15-yard return for a touchdown with 6.8 seconds left in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead that seemed to take the wind out of the Phoenix attack.
After a Mecklenburg punt, Hopewell scored again when Johnson hit paydirt on a 41-yard run for a 28-0 lead at the 4:56 mark of the second quarter.
A bad snap on a punt attempt resulted in a safety at the 4:02 mark and Hopewell scored after the free kick when Tatum connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 37-0 lead.
Hopewell added a final score late in the second quarter when Tatum threw his third touchdown pass of the night, this one for 31-yards.
The Mecklenburg defense played better against the Hopewell reserves with a running clock in the second half as Chasen Richardson and DeAndre Watson both came up with fumble recoveries.
The Phoenix offense however struggled to move the ball in the game and only picked up four first downs. Watson led the team with 48 rushing yards on six carries while Malachi Harris added 22 yards on six carries. Derrion Brooks completed 7 of 14 passes for 19 yards with two picks before leaving with concussion like symptoms midway through the contest.
The Phoenix will travel to play at Amherst HS on Friday night for another non-district contest.
Amherst captured its opener this past Friday with a 26-20 road victory over George Washington–Danville.
JV’s Fall
The Mecklenburg JV’s fell 45-0 to visiting Hopewell HS at home on Thursday night.
The Baby Blue Devils scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak early in the second quarter and added another short touchdown run at the 3:55 mark of the stanza to take a 12-0 lead to the halftime break.
An interception and 50-yard touchdown return increased the lead to 18-0 in the third quarter and the visitors exploded in the final quarter on the way to the lopsided win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.