The Park View High School varsity softball team split a pair of games last week after opening with a thrilling 4-2 win over Bluestone HS before falling at Randolph-Henry HS on Wednesday.
The loss dropped the Lady Dragons to 3-4 on the season.
Park View suffered their second setback of the season against Randolph-Henry HS after dropping a 14-1 decision on the road.
The Lady Statesmen, who advanced to the Class 2 state title game last season, outhit Park View 11-1 in the game and committed only one error.
Park View scored its lone run in the second inning when Alex Love singled and scored on an error.
Allen picked up the win for the Lady Statesmen, allowing only one hit with 12 strikeouts over five innings.
Love gave up five earned runs over two innings for Park View while Tori Powell allowed two earned runs over two innings.
PV, 4-2
The Lady Dragons earned a season split against Bluestone HS after topping the Lady Barons 4-2 in South Hill last Monday afternoon in the final contest between the two programs.
Love earned a complete game victory, striking out three and allowing four hits and two runs over seven innings.
Bluestone jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning and then added another run in the top of the fourth for a 2-0 lead.
Park View got going in the bottom of the fifth when Avery Evans reached on an error and senior Kaylee Coker hit a bomb to straight away centerfield for a 2-run homer to knot the score. Tori Powell and Jordyn Jackson followed with singles and a sac fly from Ashlyn Lewis gave the Lady Dragons a 3-2 lead.
Park View added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Carrington Sasser led off with a double and scored when Evans reached on an error.
After the game the two teams gathered for a group photo, as the two programs will merge in the fall when the new Mecklenburg County High School opens.
PVJV’s Fall
The Park View junior varsity softball team fell to 2-2 on the season after dropping a 12-0 decision to visiting Randolph-Henry at home on Wednesday afternoon.
The loss was the second on the season to the Baby Statesmen.
The Baby Dragons own two wins over Southampton on the season, topping the Baby Indians 17-3 on March 22 and 10-4 on April 4.
