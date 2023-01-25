Lady Phoenix Split on Week

Coming off of the first two wins of the season, the young Mecklenburg County High School girls’ varsity basketball team rebounded from a loss to George Washington-Danville on Tuesday to top Martinsville 45-39 at home on Friday night.
The victory improved Mecklenburg to 3-11 overall and 2-6 in the Piedmont District.
The Lady Phoenix went right to work in the first quarter as Jordyn Maclin knocked down two treys while Yvonne Dixon added another and Sophia Janson scored four points as the home team jumped out to a 15-6 lead.
Daniya White scored four points in the second stanza as Mecklenburg outscored the Lady Bulldogs 7-4 to take a 22-10 lead to the halftime break.
White scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Lady Phoenix took a 36-23 to the final quarter and held on down the stretch for the victory.
Daniya White led Mecklenburg with 18 points in the game while Janson added nine.
Fonshay Moyer led Martinsville with 12 points.
Mecklenburg……...15 7 14 9 - 45
Martinsville…….….6 4 13 16 – 39
Mecklenburg – Boswell 3, Janson 9, Dixon 5, Newcomb 2, Maclin 8, Dan. White 18.
Martinsville – Dilliard 7, F. Moyer 12, Warren 3, Hylton 3, Torrence 2, Y. Moyer 10, Williams 2.
GW, 54-34
The Lady Phoenix fell behind 26-12 in the first half and could not catch up in a 54-34 loss on the road at George Washington-Danville last Tuesday night.
Maclin and Janson paced Mecklenburg with 12 points apiece while Cobbs led all scorers with 22 points for GW.
George Washington…15 11 17 11 – 54
Mecklenburg…………7 5 6 16 - 34
George Washington-Danville – Saunders 8, Felton 11, Cobbs 22, Garland 6, White 1, Jones 6.
Mecklenburg – Boswell 2, Janson 12, Dixon 3, Pamplin 4, Maclin 12, Dan. White 1.
JV’s Fall
The Mecklenburg JV girls’ basketball team fell 37-18 at GW-Danville last Tuesday night.
KK Mangrum led the local team with eight points while Maggie Webb and Gracie Walsh scored four points apiece and Erica Mason added two.
