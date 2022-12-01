Bulldogs Have Title Aspirations

The Brunswick High School varsity boys’ basketball team have their sights set on making a deep run in the VHSL Group 2 playoffs this season.
How far could they go?
Bulldogs’ Coach Charreko Walker thinks they could go all the way.
“If we can stay healthy, I feel like we can win the state championship,” he said.
The Bulldogs have a talented cast returning led by Jamarkell Mays who was a Second Team All-State selection last year.
He is one of three seniors on the team and is joined by Noah Sadler and Justice Green.
“They have experience and I am looking for their leadership this season,” said Walker.
Other key performers for the Bulldogs this season include guards Jayshaun Jones and Jamarjae Barner and forwards Jamari Anderson and Jamalachi Pearson.
The Bulldogs had their first scrimmage two weeks ago against Northwest Halifax (NC) and Southeast Halifax (NC).
Walker said he was pleased with the way his team performed.
“We competed with two other good teams and it showed our football players were ahead of schedule,” he said.
The Bulldogs followed that up with a 64-46 victory over Mecklenburg HS in a VHSL Benefit Game on Saturday night in Lawrenceville.
Walker said he looks for Greensville, Surry and Southampton to battle with the Bulldogs for the top spot in the Tri-Rivers District standings.
“If we can stay healthy, we can play with anyone,” he said.
