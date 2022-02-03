Trailing by six at the halftime break, the Brunswick High School varsity girls’ basketball team outscored visiting Park View HS 12-0 in the third quarter to take control of the game on the way to a 38-29 victory on Friday night.
The win improved the Lady Bulldogs to 9-4 overall and 7-3 in the Tri-Rivers District while Park View fell to 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the district.
The Lady Dragons got off to a good start on the road, jumping out to an 8-3 lead at the 3:49 mark of the first quarter on a bucket by Markeria King.
After Harrison connected on a bucket at the 3:08 mark, Park View got a free-throw from Deaona Watkins for a 9-5 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Brunswick closed to 9-7 on a short jump shot by Alexandria Harrison at the 7:21 mark of the second quarter but Park View answered with a 5-0 run to open up a 14-7 lead at the 3:16 mark on a free-throw by King.
King added another bucket in the final minute of the stanza to give Park View a 17-11 lead at the halftime break.
Brunswick took control in the third quarter after Watkins picked up her third foul of the game at the 4:58 mark as the Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Dragons 12-0 behind five points from Lakera Hill.
Park View closed the gap to 25-19 at the 6:07 mark of the fourth quarter on a rebound and putback by Watkins but Brunswick pulled away with a 10-0 run to take a commanding 35-19 lead on a trey by Hill at the 3:15 mark.
Two straight buckets by Park View over the last forty seconds cut the final margin to 38-29.
Hill led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points while Harrison added 14. Watkins led Park View with 10 points.
Brunswick………5 6 12 15 - 38
Park View………9 8 0 12 – 29
Brunswick – Seward 2, Jones 2, Hill 17, A. Easter 2, Walker 1, Harrison 14.
Park View – Dixon 4, Hicks 1, Macklin 6, Watkins 10, King 6, Green 2.
PV, 56-16
The Lady Dragons topped Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 56-16 on the road last Wednesday night.
Park View jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the opening quarter behind eight points from Watkins and four from Jordyn Macklin.
Watkins added four more points in the second quarter as Park View outscored ARGS 7-4 to take a 19-9 lead to the halftime break.
The Lady Dragons put the game out of reach with a 27-0 run in the third quarter behind 12 points from Watkins and six from Asia Green.
Watkins led Park View with 26 points in the contest while Macklin added 17.
Grace Smith had three treys and led ARGS with 12 points.
Park View….12 7 27 10 – 56
ARGS………5 4 0 7 – 16
Park View – A. Watkins 6, Macklin 17, D. Watkins 26, King 2, Green 6.
ARGS – Young 4, Smith 12.
Windsor, 42-35
The Lady Dragons gave district-leading Windsor HS all it wanted last Tuesday night before the home team hit a trey late to put the wraps on a 42-35 victory.
Park View battled to a 10 all tie in the first quarter behind four points from Watkins.
The home team outscored the Lady Dragons 8-6 in the second quarter to open up an 18-16 halftime lead.
Both teams were limited again offensively in the third quarter as Windsor took a three-point lead to the final stanza.
Park View went neck and neck with Windsor down the stretch and cut the lead to one with a minute to play before Windsor’s Shamyah Stephen buried a trey to seal the victory.
Stephen led all scorers with 19 points in the game while Iseday Brown added 15.
Macklin led Park View with 10 points while Watkins added nine.
Park View………10 6 6 12 - 35
Windsor………...10 8 7 17 – 42
Park View – A. Watkins 5, Macklin 10, D. Watkins 9, King 7, Green 4.
Windsor – Brown 15, Warren 2, Smith 2, Town 2, Stephen 19.
