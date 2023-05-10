The Mecklenburg County High School varsity baseball team made sure Senior Night was a good one, capturing a pair of games in doubleheader action against visiting George Washington HS.
The seniors – Jaxton Shook, Cody Hoffer, Kwondrey Coleman, Zach Peregoy and manager Hemraj Vansia - were honored between the two games.
The two wins improved the Phoenix to 6-11overall and 5-6 in the Piedmont District.
Mecklenburg went right to work in the first game as Cody Hoffer led off with a walk, stole second and third, and scored on an error by the Eagles’ third baseman.
Russell Webb walked and scored later in the inning on a passed ball while Jaxton Shook reached base after being hit by a pitch and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
Adam Jones singled in the second inning and scored on a sac fly by Hoffer for a 4-0 lead.
Mecklenburg broke the game open in the third inning by scoring eight runs on the way to the five-inning win.
Webb went 2 for 2 in the game with two runs scored and 2 RBIs while Hoffer went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and 2 RBIs.
Shook added a hit and scored two runs in the game while Brame and Peregoy had a hit, a RBI, and scored a run.
Jones had a hit and scored a run while Jerry Cypress had a hit and RBI and Matthew Lynch added a hit.
Maddox Sasser, Cameron Shriver and Taylor Seamons all scored runs in the victory.
Mecklenburg captured the second game of the doubleheader 22-1 after scoring 18 runs in the first inning.
The Phoenix rapped out 17 hits over the two innings as Coach Todd Seate was able to give everyone playing time in the double dip.
Coleman went 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs in the game and scored four runs while Jerry Cypress went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and scored four runs.
Austin Burton went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and scored twice while Matthew Lynch went 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and scored twice. Malachi Bullock went 1 for 1 with three walks. He also scored two runs and added 3 RBIs.
Webb went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and scored twice while Hoffer went 2 for 2 with an RBI and scored three runs. Seamans added an RBI in the game while Jones scored a run.
Jake Brame picked up the win, throwing one inning and allowing one unearned run while striking out two while Seamans threw one inning and struck out the side.
Magna Vista, 1-0
The Phoenix lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Magna Vista HS last Tuesday evening in a pitching duel between Jaxton Shook and Magna Vista’s Blaine Peters.
The only run scored in the contest was an unearned run in the second inning when Davis reached on an error and scored on a two-out single by Powell.
Webb had two hits to pace Mecklenburg in the game while Sasser added one.
Shook pitched all seven innings for the Phoenix, allowing one unearned run on four hits while striking out six.
Peters pitched 6.2 innings allowing three hits while striking out three. Haynes came on and recorded a strikeout to end the game.
