Sixty cross-country runners gave their all on a beautiful fall afternoon last Wednesday in the Tri-Rivers District Championship meet held at Parker Park in South Hill.
Southampton HS was the big winner in the meet as both the girls and boys teams captured district titles.
Franklin finished second in the boys meet while Windsor was the runner-up in the girls meet.
The Indians’ claimed the top three spots in the boy’s race as Miles Bland finished first with a time of 17:47 while Dane Magette was second with a time of 18:46 and Gage Xinos was third with a time of 19:40. Franklin’s Samuel Harrison finished fourth with a time of 20:22 while Windsor’s Michael Scholtz was fifth with a time of 20:32.
Park View’s Rafferty Lee finished tenth to pace the Dragons with a time of 21:58 while Walter Hernandez-Zavala was 12th and Nick Vaughan was 13th. Colin Malone finished 23rd for Park View while Milles Wollenberg was 24th, Miguel Ballesteros was 26th and Johnny Guynn was 32nd.
Park View’s Cassie Currin captured the girls’ district title with a time of 24:42 to beat out Windsor’s Chloe Griffin who finished with a time of 25:10. Southampton’s Jayla Greene came in third with a time of 25:38 while Kaylee Bracy of Windsor was fourth with a time of 26:08. Angie Hernandez from Park View finished fifth in the race with a time of 27:42.
Ainsley Hite finished 11th for Park View while Lizzie Black was 22nd, Rachel Richey finished 25th and younger sister Libby Richey was 26th.
Miles Bland of Southampton was named the Boys’ Runner of the Year and was joined on the All-District team by Dane Magette, Juan Gonzalez and Gage Xinos. Lloyd Carter from Greensville was named to the All-District team as was Franklin’s Cameron Ridley and Park View’s Walter Hernandez-Zavala and Conner Malone, who was unable to race in the district meet due to an ankle injury.
Chloe Griffin from Windsor was named the Girls’ Runner of the Year and was joined on the All-District team by teammate Brianna Falcone. Southampton’s Jayla Greene, Anabelle Vann and Mary Katherine Cobb were named to the All-District team as were Park View’s Cassie Griffin and Ainsley Hite and ARGS’ Lucille Elliott.
