Lady Bulldogs Fall, 42-34

The district-leading Windsor High School varsity girls’ basketball team avenged an early season loss to Brunswick HS by picking up a 42-34 win at home last Tuesday night.
The win improved the Lady Dukes to 12-1 overall and 10-1 in the district while the Lady Bulldogs fell to 8-4 overall and 6-3 in the district.
Brunswick’s 45-37 win over Windsor on December 3 is the Lady Dukes only loss on the campaign.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-4 lead in the opening quarter behind six points from Alexandria Harrison but Windsor heated up in the second quarter behind 13 points from Melissa Carr and nine from Shamayah Stephens to outscore the Lady Bulldogs 23-6 in the stanza and open up a commanding 27-12 halftime lead.
The Lady Bulldogs fought back in the fourth quarter behind five points from Brianna Simmons and four from Harrison but could get no closer than the final margin.
Stephens led Windsor with 17 points while Carr scored 15.
Harrison led Brunswick with 13 points while Lakera Hill added 10.
Windsor…….…4 23 7 8 - 42
Brunswick…….6 6 5 17 – 34
Windsor – Brown 6, Warren 2, Townes 2, Carr 15, Stephens 17
Brunswick – Seward 2, Hill 10, A. Easter 2, J. Easter 2, Simmons 5, Harrison 13.
