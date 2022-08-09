The Mecklenburg County High School varsity golf team hosted its first district match on Thursday at Kinderton Country Club in Clarksville, finishing fourth in the eight-team field that featured 38 golfers representing the eight schools of the Piedmont District.
Halifax captured the 18-hole tournament with a team score of 309, led by medalist J.D. Cunningham’s 72.
Mecklenburg posted a score of 331, with Cameron Shriver carding the team’s low round of 80 on the par-71 course. Jackson Allgood came in with an 82, and Barrett Digh (84) and Gage Jones (85) rounded out the scoring for the Phoenix. Taylor Seamans (87) and Ellett Love (93) also participated in the match for Mecklenburg.
Magna Vista finished second in the match with a team score of 324, and Patrick County was third at 329. Tunstall was fifth at 384, and George Washington-Danville finished sixth at 400. Martinsville and Bassett did not field enough golfers to register in the team scoring.
Halifax’s Jack Morgan finished second in the individual scoring after carding a 74, and Magna Vista’s Logan Williams finished third individually at 78.
The Phoenix were scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday in another Piedmont District match that will be hosted by Tunstall at Tuscarora Country Club in Danville at 2 p.m. Mecklenburg was also scheduled to participate in a JV match at Green's Folly Golf Course in Halifax County on Monday at 2 p.m.
Opening Match
The Mecklenburg County HS golf team made school history as the first squad to play a regular season contest last Tuesday when they traveled to Briery Country Club in Charlotte County for a four-team match.
The Phoenix finished 2-1 with a nine-hole team score of 175, beating out Central of Lunenburg, which shot 179, and William Campbell, which came in at 221. Host Randolph-Henry won the match with a team score of 162, led by medalist Danner Allen’s 38.
Mecklenburg was led by Jackson Allgood, who shot 42 on the par-36 front nine, followed by Barrett Digh at 43. Cameron Shriver and Gage Jones each shot 45.
