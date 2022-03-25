Dr. D Sports: Getting Going

The spring sports season is gearing up in earnest this week as well as the NCAA basketball tournament with the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games on deck.
I certainly hope your bracket looks better than mine.
My bracket reminds me of my first science test in fourth grade, very few check marks and a lot of red x’s.
There were some tremendous games over the weekend though and that is what always makes March Madness such a fun time for sports fans.
Most of our local high-school spring sports teams were able to get their season’s underway last week even though there were a few postponed games due to the wet weather.
The season should kick into high gear this week with a number of games on the docket. As always with spring sports, it is weather permitting.
Hoping for blue skies and warm weather for all of our local teams this spring.
Congrats to KJ
Congrats this week to former Park View HS star Keldon Johnson who became the second youngest San Antonio Spurs player in NBA history to reach 2,000 points, trailing only former star Tony Parker.
Two of KJ’s biggest games this season came in recent contests on the East Coast where a large number of local fans made the trip to see him play. Johnson scored 32 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Spurs’ 157-153 win over the Wizards in Washington, DC on February 25 and then scored 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Spurs’ 123-117 loss to the Hornets in Charlotte, NC on March 5.
For the season, Johnson, who leads the Spurs with 63 starts this season, is averaging 16.4 and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Commented
