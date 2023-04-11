The Mecklenburg County High School varsity baseball team fought to the finish but fell 6-4 on the road at Magna Vista HS last Monday evening.
The loss dropped the Phoenix to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the Piedmont District.
Mecklenburg fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but cut the lead to 2-1 in the third when Cody Hoffer walked and scored on a double by Russell Webb.
The Phoenix scored another run in the fourth when Matthew Lynch singled and scored on a double by Kwondrey Coleman.
Mecklenburg trimmed the lead to 4-3 in the top of the sixth when Coleman walked and scored on a passed ball.
Magna Vista added two runs in the bottom of the sixth and the Phoenix scored their final run in the top of the seventh when Webb reached after being hit by a pitch and scored on a RBI triple by Jaxton Shook.
Shook went 2 for 4 in the contest while Jake Brame, Adam Jones, Meshari Greenly, Coleman and Webb added one hit apiece.
Shook took the loss on the hill, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out one and walking three over four innings. Brame pitched two innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out two and walking one.
The Phoenix will entertain Martinsville HS on April 17 when they return to action following Spring Break.
JV’s Win
The Mecklenburg JV baseball team went to the sixth inning tied but Xander Pulley reached on an infield single and then scored on a passed ball for the winning run in an 8-7 victory over Magna Vista.
The win improved the Baby Phoenix to 2-5 overall and 2-1 in the district.
Pulley went 2 for 4 with two runs scored in the contest for Mecklenburg while Jake Smiley went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored and Austin Burton went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Austin Wilkerson, Gage Jones and Ben Long added a hit and scored a run while Caleb Hutton, Landon Kidd and Dalton Whittington added hits in the victory. Evan Hoffer also scored a run and Long added 2 RBI.
Pulley got the start and tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out five and walking two. Aston Moseley picked up the win in relief, pitching three innings and allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out one and walking one.
