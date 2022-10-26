The fourth-seeded Mecklenburg County varsity volleyball team topped fifth-seeded Magna Vista HS 3-0 in a Piedmont District tournament quarterfinal contest on Thursday night in Baskerville. The win earned the Lady Phoenix a date in the tournament semifinals on Monday against top-seeded Tunstall.
The Lady Phoenix (14-7) came into last week third in the regional standings and will host a first-round regional contest on November 1. Potential opponents include Amherst or Salem.
Mecklenburg coach Justin Kirkland said he likes the energy and toughness his team has shown over the last few weeks.
“Winning five out of the last six is a great boost heading into the postseason. Not to mention taking Tunstall to extra points in the second set there on their Senior Night considering they remain undefeated and have only dropped one set all year,” he said. “We showed that we can hang with the best, which is important moving forward. From the beginning, I've stressed 'belief' to these girls; while the District Championship isn't our primary goal, they believe they can win not only that, but the region and, ultimately, the state. We continue to appreciate and rely on the support of the community and can't thank them enough.”
Both teams came out with a lot of energy to start the match but Mecklenburg took its first lead on the third consecutive kill by Grace Newcomb in the opening game to take a 6-5 lead.
A kill by Whitney Polster extended the lead to 13-10 and Newcomb scored on a dink for a 17-14 lead.
A nice shot by Tori Powell increased the lead to 19-15 and Newcomb put the wraps on the opening game with a kill for a 25-19 victory.
Magna Vista jumped out to a 5-0 lead to open the second game but Mecklenburg clawed back as kills by Paige Springer and Newcomb cut the lead to 14-10.
Two consecutive kills by Elena Bailey cut the Lady Warriors lead to 21-20 and Newcomb tied the match with a big hit that just got in to tie the match at 24.
An ace by Powell and a block by Polster that went for a point gave the Lady Phoenix a 26-24 win in Game 2.
Mecklenburg opened up a 15-11 lead in the third game on a kill by Newcomb and took a 21-15 lead on a kill by Bailey.
A block by Powell extended the lead and the Lady Phoenix claimed the match with a 25-17 win in the third game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.